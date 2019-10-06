College women
BIG 12
TCU 2, Iowa State 1
BIG TEN
Iowa 3, Michigan State 0
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois State 3, Evansville 0
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 2, Northern State 1
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Indian Hills 6, NIACC 0
College men
GLIAC
Ashland 2, Upper Iowa 0
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 4, Wis.-Superior 0
Neb. Wesleyan 0, Augsburg 0, 2OT
Simpson 5, St. Scholastica 0
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Indian Hills 2, NIACC 1
