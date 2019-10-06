{{featured_button_text}}
College women

BIG 12

TCU 2, Iowa State 1

BIG TEN

Iowa 3, Michigan State 0

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois State 3, Evansville 0

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 2, Northern State 1

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Indian Hills 6, NIACC 0

College men

GLIAC

Ashland 2, Upper Iowa 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 4, Wis.-Superior 0

Neb. Wesleyan 0, Augsburg 0, 2OT

Simpson 5, St. Scholastica 0

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Indian Hills 2, NIACC 1

