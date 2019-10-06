NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;3;2;0;1;5;14;10
Detroit;2;2;0;0;4;9;6
Buffalo;2;2;0;0;4;10;3
Boston;2;2;0;0;4;3;1
Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;9;9
Tampa Bay;3;1;1;1;3;11;10
Florida;2;1;1;0;2;6;8
Ottawa;2;0;2;0;0;4;9
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Carolina;3;3;0;0;6;11;8
Washington;3;2;0;1;5;7;6
N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5
Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;4;3
Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;5
N.Y. Islanders;2;1;1;0;2;5;3
New Jersey;2;0;1;1;1;6;12
Columbus;2;0;2;0;0;3;11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;5
St. Louis;2;1;0;1;3;5;5
Nashville;2;1;1;0;2;8;7
Winnipeg;3;1;2;0;2;10;14
Chicago;1;0;1;0;0;3;4
Minnesota;2;0;2;0;0;4;9
Dallas;3;0;3;0;0;6;9
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Anaheim;2;2;0;0;4;5;2
Vegas;2;2;0;0;4;9;2
Edmonton;2;2;0;0;4;9;7
Calgary;2;1;1;0;2;6;5
Los Angeles;1;0;1;0;0;5;6
Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;1;3
Vancouver;2;0;2;0;0;2;6
San Jose;3;0;3;0;0;3;12
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Detroit 4, Dallas 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 1
GAMES TODAY
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Edmonton vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;3;0;0;0;6;8;4
Omaha;2;1;1;0;5;10;10
Sioux Falls;1;2;0;0;4;12;13
Lincoln;2;1;0;0;4;10;9
Fargo;1;1;1;0;3;6;9
Tri-City;0;1;1;1;2;6;11
Des Moines;1;2;0;0;2;9;11
Sioux City;1;2;0;0;2;4;8
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Cedar Rapids;4;0;0;0;8;23;8
Youngstown;3;1;1;0;7;19;18
Chicago;3;0;0;0;6;10;5
Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;8;4
Team USA;2;2;0;0;4;14;15
Green Bay;1;3;0;0;2;8;11
Madison;1;2;0;0;2;10;13
Muskegon;0;4;0;0;0;7;15
GAME THURSDAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Team USA
Chicago at Green Bay
Des Moines at Madison
Omaha at Fargo
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Muskegon
Des Moines at Green Bay
Madison at Sioux City
Lincoln at Omaha
GAMES SUNDAY
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Tri-City
