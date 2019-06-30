40th U.S. Senior Open
The Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame
South Bend Ind.
Yardage: 6,943, Par 70
Final Round Leaders
Steve Stricker;62-64-66-69;—;261
David Toms;62-67-70-68;—;267
Jerry Kelly;64-64-70-69;—;267
Bob Estes;67-65-68-70;—;270
Kirk Triplett;64-68-71-69;—;272
Scott McCarron;72-69-70-64;—;275
Chris DiMarco;66-66-73-70;—;275
Paul Goydos;67-69-69-70;—;275
Miguel Angel Jimenez;66-71-67-71;—;275
Stephen Ames;70-67-66-72;—;275
Tom Lehman;68-69-70-69;—;276
Woody Austin;68-69-70-69;—;276
Paul Broadhurst;71-67-68-70;—;276
Fran Quinn;68-70-69-70;—;277
Doug Garwood;70-69-68-70;—;277
Retief Goosen;66-65-72-74;—;277
Tom Watson;69-68-73-68;—;278
Steve Jones;71-66-72-69;—;278
Jay Haas;70-68-71-69;—;278
Duffy Waldorf;65-69-74-70;—;278
Jeff Gallagher;69-67-72-70;—;278
Kent Jones;70-67-69-72;—;278
Ken Duke;70-70-66-72;—;278
Tom Byrum;73-67-72-67;—;279
Lee Janzen;70-70-71-68;—;279
Wes Short Jr.;68-70-72-69;—;279
Phillip Price;72-68-70-69;—;279
Joe Durant;67-69-73-70;—;279
Vijay Singh;65-72-71-71;—;279
Colin Montgomerie;68-72-68-71;—;279
Scott Parel;67-73-67-72;—;279
Bernhard Langer;66-68-70-75;—;279
PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic
At Detroit Golf Club
Purse: $7.3 million
Yardage: 7,340, Par: 72
Final
Nate Lashley;63-67-63-70;—;263
Doc Redman;68-67-67-67;—;269
Wes Roach;67-68-67-68;—;270
Rory Sabbatini;65-69-68-68;—;270
Joaquin Niemann;68-66-69-68;—;271
Ted Potter, Jr.;68-67-68-68;—;271
Patrick Reed;68-68-65-70;—;271
Brandt Snedeker;70-69-65-67;—;271
Brian Stuard;66-72-65-68;—;271
Cameron Tringale;68-67-65-71;—;271
J.T. Poston;70-63-66-73;—;272
Sepp Straka;68-67-70-67;—;272
Byeong Hun An;68-66-69-70;—;273
Viktor Hovland;70-69-70-64;—;273
Hideki Matsuyama;68-67-68-70;—;273
J.J. Spaun;66-73-68-66;—;273
Wyndham Clark;68-70-68-68;—;274
Brice Garnett;69-67-71-67;—;274
Talor Gooch;65-72-67-70;—;274
Billy Horschel;69-70-71-64;—;274
J.B. Holmes;67-68-70-70;—;275
Mackenzie Hughes;66-70-72-67;—;275
Sungjae Im;69-68-66-72;—;275
Danny Lee;66-71-69-69;—;275
Denny McCarthy;69-68-69-69;—;275
Roger Sloan;70-68-69-68;—;275
Kyle Stanley;69-69-70-67;—;275
Jimmy Walker;68-71-70-66;—;275
LPGA NW Arkansas Championship
At Pinnacle Country Club
Rogers, Ark.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,438, Par 71
Final
Sung Hyun Park;66-63-66;—;195
Danielle Kang;68-63-65;—;196
Hyo Joo Kim;67-64-65;—;196
Inbee Park;62-69-65;—;196
Brittany Altomare;66-65-66;—;197
Ryann O'Toole;69-65-64;—;198
Mi Jung Hur;68-66-64;—;198
Daniela Darquea;66-65-67;—;198
Carlota Ciganda;63-66-69;—;198
Nicole Broch Larsen;69-66-64;—;199
Amy Yang;68-66-65;—;199
Jenny Shin;65-68-66;—;199
Tiffany Chan;69-66-65;—;200
Gaby Lopez;67-67-66;—;200
Lauren Kim;66-68-66;—;200
Paula Creamer;63-70-67;—;200
Linnea Strom;66-65-69;—;200
Jessica Korda;69-67-65;—;201
Mirim Lee;68-68-65;—;201
Jeong Eun Lee;70-65-66;—;201
Katherine Kirk;68-67-66;—;201
Minjee Lee;68-67-66;—;201
Austin Ernst;68-67-66;—;201
Annie Park;64-71-66;—;201
Lizette Salas;67-67-67;—;201
Azahara Munoz;70-63-68;—;201
Aditi Ashok;66-67-68;—;201
Jin Young Ko;65-66-70;—;201
