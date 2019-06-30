{{featured_button_text}}
40th U.S. Senior Open

The Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame

South Bend Ind.

Yardage: 6,943, Par 70

Final Round Leaders

Steve Stricker;62-64-66-69;—;261

David Toms;62-67-70-68;—;267

Jerry Kelly;64-64-70-69;—;267

Bob Estes;67-65-68-70;—;270

Kirk Triplett;64-68-71-69;—;272

Scott McCarron;72-69-70-64;—;275

Chris DiMarco;66-66-73-70;—;275

Paul Goydos;67-69-69-70;—;275

Miguel Angel Jimenez;66-71-67-71;—;275

Stephen Ames;70-67-66-72;—;275

Tom Lehman;68-69-70-69;—;276

Woody Austin;68-69-70-69;—;276

Paul Broadhurst;71-67-68-70;—;276

Fran Quinn;68-70-69-70;—;277

Doug Garwood;70-69-68-70;—;277

Retief Goosen;66-65-72-74;—;277

Tom Watson;69-68-73-68;—;278

Steve Jones;71-66-72-69;—;278

Jay Haas;70-68-71-69;—;278

Duffy Waldorf;65-69-74-70;—;278

Jeff Gallagher;69-67-72-70;—;278

Kent Jones;70-67-69-72;—;278

Ken Duke;70-70-66-72;—;278

Tom Byrum;73-67-72-67;—;279

Lee Janzen;70-70-71-68;—;279

Wes Short Jr.;68-70-72-69;—;279

Phillip Price;72-68-70-69;—;279

Joe Durant;67-69-73-70;—;279

Vijay Singh;65-72-71-71;—;279

Colin Montgomerie;68-72-68-71;—;279

Scott Parel;67-73-67-72;—;279

Bernhard Langer;66-68-70-75;—;279

PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic

At Detroit Golf Club

Purse: $7.3 million

Yardage: 7,340, Par: 72

Final

Nate Lashley;63-67-63-70;—;263

Doc Redman;68-67-67-67;—;269

Wes Roach;67-68-67-68;—;270

Rory Sabbatini;65-69-68-68;—;270

Joaquin Niemann;68-66-69-68;—;271

Ted Potter, Jr.;68-67-68-68;—;271

Patrick Reed;68-68-65-70;—;271

Brandt Snedeker;70-69-65-67;—;271

Brian Stuard;66-72-65-68;—;271

Cameron Tringale;68-67-65-71;—;271

J.T. Poston;70-63-66-73;—;272

Sepp Straka;68-67-70-67;—;272

Byeong Hun An;68-66-69-70;—;273

Viktor Hovland;70-69-70-64;—;273

Hideki Matsuyama;68-67-68-70;—;273

J.J. Spaun;66-73-68-66;—;273

Wyndham Clark;68-70-68-68;—;274

Brice Garnett;69-67-71-67;—;274

Talor Gooch;65-72-67-70;—;274

Billy Horschel;69-70-71-64;—;274

J.B. Holmes;67-68-70-70;—;275

Mackenzie Hughes;66-70-72-67;—;275

Sungjae Im;69-68-66-72;—;275

Danny Lee;66-71-69-69;—;275

Denny McCarthy;69-68-69-69;—;275

Roger Sloan;70-68-69-68;—;275

Kyle Stanley;69-69-70-67;—;275

Jimmy Walker;68-71-70-66;—;275

LPGA NW Arkansas Championship

At Pinnacle Country Club

Rogers, Ark.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,438, Par 71

Final

Sung Hyun Park;66-63-66;—;195

Danielle Kang;68-63-65;—;196

Hyo Joo Kim;67-64-65;—;196

Inbee Park;62-69-65;—;196

Brittany Altomare;66-65-66;—;197

Ryann O'Toole;69-65-64;—;198

Mi Jung Hur;68-66-64;—;198

Daniela Darquea;66-65-67;—;198

Carlota Ciganda;63-66-69;—;198

Nicole Broch Larsen;69-66-64;—;199

Amy Yang;68-66-65;—;199

Jenny Shin;65-68-66;—;199

Tiffany Chan;69-66-65;—;200

Gaby Lopez;67-67-66;—;200

Lauren Kim;66-68-66;—;200

Paula Creamer;63-70-67;—;200

Linnea Strom;66-65-69;—;200

Jessica Korda;69-67-65;—;201

Mirim Lee;68-68-65;—;201

Jeong Eun Lee;70-65-66;—;201

Katherine Kirk;68-67-66;—;201

Minjee Lee;68-67-66;—;201

Austin Ernst;68-67-66;—;201

Annie Park;64-71-66;—;201

Lizette Salas;67-67-67;—;201

Azahara Munoz;70-63-68;—;201

Aditi Ashok;66-67-68;—;201

Jin Young Ko;65-66-70;—;201

