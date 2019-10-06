Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;5;0;0;1.000;155;34

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118

Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123

Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91

Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114

Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94

Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111

Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90

N.Y. Giants;2;3;0;.400;97;125

Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116

Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107

Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148

Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118

L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134

Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138

———

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23

Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

New England 33, Washington 7

Oakland 24, Chicago 21

Houston 53, Atlanta 32

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT

Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27

Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 34, Dallas 24

Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13

Open: Detroit, Miami

GAME TODAY

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

COLTS 19, CHIEFS 13

Indianapolis;7;6;0;6;—;19

Kansas City;3;7;0;3;—;13

First Quarter

KC—FG Butker 29, 9:02.

Ind—Brissett 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 3:44.

Second Quarter

KC—Pringle 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:08.

Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, 11:12.

Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, :10.

Fourth Quarter

Ind—FG Vinatieri 31, 7:40.

Ind—FG Vinatieri 29, 2:27.

KC—FG Butker 36, 1:16.

A—73,352.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Ind;KC

First downs;25;18

Total Net Yards;331;324

Rushes-yards;45-180;14-36

Passing;151;288

Punt Returns;0-0;2-1

Kickoff Returns;2-48;1-22

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-30

Comp-Att-Int;18-29-1;22-39-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;4-33

Punts;3-41.0;4-38.8

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;7-50;11-125

Time of Possession;37:15;22:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Indianapolis, Mack 29-132, Wilkins 7-28, Pascal 1-12, Brissett 6-9, Hines 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 9-23, Mahomes 3-17, Sherman 1-2, Hardman 1-(minus 6).

PASSING—Indianapolis, Brissett 18-29-1-151. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-39-0-321.

RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Hines 4-46, Hilton 4-37, Doyle 3-19, Mack 3-16, Alie-Cox 1-10, Pascal 1-8, Ebron 1-8, Cain 1-7. Kansas City, Pringle 6-103, Hardman 4-79, Kelce 4-70, Robinson 3-31, Dam.Williams 3-15, McCoy 2-23.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

PACKERS 34, COWBOYS 24

Green Bay;14;3;14;3;—;34

Dallas;0;0;10;14;—;24

First Quarter

GB—A.Jones 18 run (Crosby kick), 8:57.

GB—A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), :03.

Second Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 20, 2:19.

Third Quarter

GB—A.Jones 5 run (Crosby kick), 9:33.

Dal—FG Maher 36, 5:54.

GB—A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 3:30.

Dal—Gallup 40 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:00.

Fourth Quarter

Dal—Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), 13:52.

GB—FG Crosby 38, 8:07.

Dal—Cooper 53 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:46.

A—93,024.

TEAM STATISTICS

;GB;Dal

First downs;24;32

Total Net Yards;335;563

Rushes-yards;29-120;21-122

Passing;215;441

Punt Returns;0-0;3-18

Kickoff Returns;1-23;3-73

Interceptions Ret.;3-59;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-34-0;27-44-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-23;3-22

Punts;6-49.5;3-33.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;9-78;11-124

Time of Possession;36:43;23:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 19-107, Carson 6-14, Rodgers 4-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 12-62, Prescott 4-27, Pollard 4-19, Austin 1-14.

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 22-34-0-238. Dallas, Prescott 27-44-3-463.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, A.Jones 7-75, Carson 4-18, Graham 3-41, Allison 2-28, M.Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 1-23, Valdes-Scantling 1-18, Vitale 1-9, Kumerow 1-9. Dallas, Cooper 11-226, Gallup 7-113, Cobb 3-53, Witten 3-29, Elliott 2-29, Austin 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 54, Maher 33.

RAIDERS 24, BEARS 21

Chicago;0;0;21;0;—;21

Oakland;0;17;0;7;—;24

Second Quarter

Oak—Jacobs 12 run (Carlson kick), 14:55.

Oak—Washington 3 run (Carlson kick), 9:51.

Oak—FG Carlson 41, 1:56.

Third Quarter

Chi—Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 12:43.

Chi—Robinson 4 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 3:56.

Chi—Robinson 16 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 1:16.

Fourth Quarter

Oak—Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 1:57.

A—60,463.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Chi;Oak

First downs;15;25

Total Net Yards;236;398

Rushes-yards;17-42;39-169

Passing;194;229

Punt Returns;2-72;1-13

Kickoff Returns;3-93;1-52

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-14

Comp-Att-Int;22-30-2;25-32-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-37;0-0

Punts;5-42.6;4-42.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-Yards;10-75;6-69

Time of Possession;25:17;34:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 11-25, Cohen 4-10, Patterson 1-5, Daniel 1-2. Oakland, Jacobs 26-123, Washington 6-17, Richard 2-14, Carr 3-8, E.Harris 1-4, Ingold 1-3.

PASSING—Chicago, Daniel 22-30-2-231. Oakland, Carr 25-32-0-229.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Robinson 7-97, Cohen 6-39, A.Miller 4-52, Burton 3-16, Holtz 1-16, Montgomery 1-11. Oakland, Moreau 4-46, T.Davis 4-42, Waller 4-39, Jacobs 3-20, Washington 3-19, Carrier 2-22, Richard 2-18, Doss 2-11, Renfrow 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

VIKINGS 28, GIANTS 10

Minnesota;3;15;7;3;—;28

New York;0;7;3;0;—;10

First Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 31, 8:46.

Second Quarter

Min—Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:55.

NYG—Slayton 35 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 12:08.

Min—FG Bailey 48, 7:51.

Min—safety, 2:09.

Min—FG Bailey 32, :47.

Third Quarter

NYG—FG Rosas 32, 7:35.

Min—Thielen 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:52.

Fourth Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 45, 4:09.

A—75,041.

;Min;NYG

First downs;22;18

Total Net Yards;490;211

Rushes-yards;34-211;20-64

Passing;279;147

Punt Returns;1-15;1-17

Kickoff Returns;2-42;2-76

Interceptions Ret.;1-2;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-27-0;21-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-27;4-35

Punts;1-57.0;3-44.7

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;12-112;5-45

Time of Possession;32:40;27:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 21-132, Mattison 7-52, Abdullah 3-24, Cousins 3-3. New York, Hilliman 9-20, Penny 3-15, Gallman 2-14, D.Jones 3-12, Engram 2-5, Shepard 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 22-27-0-306. New York, D.Jones 21-38-1-182.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 7-130, Cook 6-86, O.Johnson 4-43, Diggs 3-44, Rudolph 1-4, Ham 1-(minus 1). New York, Engram 6-42, Shepard 5-49, Slayton 4-62, Tate 3-13, Penny 1-9, Hilliman 1-4, Ellison 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

College

Amway Coaches Top 25

;Record;Pts;Pvs

1. Alabama (42);5-0;1602;1

2. Clemson (20);5-0;1531;2

3. Georgia;5-0;1459;3

4. Ohio State (3);6-0;1422;5

5. Oklahoma;5-0;1378;4

6. LSU;5-0;1364;6

7. Florida;6-0;1218;8

8. Wisconsin;5-0;1164;9

9. Penn State;5-0;1051;11

10. Notre Dame;4-1;1033;10

11. Texas;4-1;971;12

12. Auburn;5-1;929;7

13. Oregon;4-1;866;13

14. Boise State;5-0;732;15

15. Utah;4-1;655;17

16. Michigan;4-1;648;18

17. Wake Forest;5-0;498;20

18. Iowa;4-1;441;14

19. Virginia;4-1;345;22

20. Memphis;5-0;318;23

21. Texas A&M;3-2;306;21

22. SMU;6-0;246;NR

23. Baylor;5-0;234;NR

24. Arizona State;4-1;228;NR

25. Minnesota;5-0;131;NR

Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 74; Washington 72; Appalachian State 49; Michigan State 41; Tulane 36; California 17; Hawaii 13; Arizona 13; Central Florida 11; Washington State 9; Navy 8; Texas Christian 5; Mississippi State 3; San Diego State 2; Temple 1; Army 1.

AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (32);5-0;1503;1

2. Clemson (15);5-0;1433;2

3. Georgia (3);5-0;1393;3

3. Ohio St. (10);6-0;1393;4

5. LSU (2);5-0;1352;5

6. Oklahoma;5-0;1268;6

7. Florida;6-0;1163;10

8. Wisconsin;5-0;1105;8

9. Notre Dame;4-1;1046;9

10. Penn St.;5-0;958;12

11. Texas;4-1;947;11

12. Auburn;5-1;920;7

13. Oregon;4-1;828;13

14. Boise St.;5-0;654;16

15. Utah;4-1;624;17

16. Michigan;4-1;618;19

17. Iowa;4-1;454;14

18. Arizona St.;4-1;388;20

19. Wake Forest;5-0;380;22

20. Virginia;4-1;353;23

21. SMU;6-0;285;24

22. Baylor;5-0;260;NR

23. Memphis;5-0;189;NR

24. Texas A&M;3-2;165;25

25. Cincinnati;4-1;118;NR

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian St. 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan St. 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, Southern Cal 5, Iowa St. 5, Pittsburgh 2.

