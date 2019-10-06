NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;5;0;0;1.000;155;34
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101
Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118
Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123
Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91
Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114
Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94
Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111
Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90
N.Y. Giants;2;3;0;.400;97;125
Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116
Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107
Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148
Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118
L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134
Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138
———
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7
Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6
Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23
Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10
New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24
New England 33, Washington 7
Oakland 24, Chicago 21
Houston 53, Atlanta 32
Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT
Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27
Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13
Green Bay 34, Dallas 24
Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13
Open: Detroit, Miami
GAME TODAY
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
COLTS 19, CHIEFS 13
Indianapolis;7;6;0;6;—;19
Kansas City;3;7;0;3;—;13
First Quarter
KC—FG Butker 29, 9:02.
Ind—Brissett 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 3:44.
Second Quarter
KC—Pringle 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:08.
Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, 11:12.
Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, :10.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—FG Vinatieri 31, 7:40.
Ind—FG Vinatieri 29, 2:27.
KC—FG Butker 36, 1:16.
A—73,352.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Ind;KC
First downs;25;18
Total Net Yards;331;324
Rushes-yards;45-180;14-36
Passing;151;288
Punt Returns;0-0;2-1
Kickoff Returns;2-48;1-22
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-30
Comp-Att-Int;18-29-1;22-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;4-33
Punts;3-41.0;4-38.8
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;7-50;11-125
Time of Possession;37:15;22:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Mack 29-132, Wilkins 7-28, Pascal 1-12, Brissett 6-9, Hines 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 9-23, Mahomes 3-17, Sherman 1-2, Hardman 1-(minus 6).
PASSING—Indianapolis, Brissett 18-29-1-151. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-39-0-321.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Hines 4-46, Hilton 4-37, Doyle 3-19, Mack 3-16, Alie-Cox 1-10, Pascal 1-8, Ebron 1-8, Cain 1-7. Kansas City, Pringle 6-103, Hardman 4-79, Kelce 4-70, Robinson 3-31, Dam.Williams 3-15, McCoy 2-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
PACKERS 34, COWBOYS 24
Green Bay;14;3;14;3;—;34
Dallas;0;0;10;14;—;24
First Quarter
GB—A.Jones 18 run (Crosby kick), 8:57.
GB—A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), :03.
Second Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 20, 2:19.
Third Quarter
GB—A.Jones 5 run (Crosby kick), 9:33.
Dal—FG Maher 36, 5:54.
GB—A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 3:30.
Dal—Gallup 40 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:00.
Fourth Quarter
Dal—Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), 13:52.
GB—FG Crosby 38, 8:07.
Dal—Cooper 53 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:46.
A—93,024.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;Dal
First downs;24;32
Total Net Yards;335;563
Rushes-yards;29-120;21-122
Passing;215;441
Punt Returns;0-0;3-18
Kickoff Returns;1-23;3-73
Interceptions Ret.;3-59;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-34-0;27-44-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-23;3-22
Punts;6-49.5;3-33.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;9-78;11-124
Time of Possession;36:43;23:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 19-107, Carson 6-14, Rodgers 4-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 12-62, Prescott 4-27, Pollard 4-19, Austin 1-14.
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 22-34-0-238. Dallas, Prescott 27-44-3-463.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, A.Jones 7-75, Carson 4-18, Graham 3-41, Allison 2-28, M.Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 1-23, Valdes-Scantling 1-18, Vitale 1-9, Kumerow 1-9. Dallas, Cooper 11-226, Gallup 7-113, Cobb 3-53, Witten 3-29, Elliott 2-29, Austin 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 54, Maher 33.
RAIDERS 24, BEARS 21
Chicago;0;0;21;0;—;21
Oakland;0;17;0;7;—;24
Second Quarter
Oak—Jacobs 12 run (Carlson kick), 14:55.
Oak—Washington 3 run (Carlson kick), 9:51.
Oak—FG Carlson 41, 1:56.
Third Quarter
Chi—Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 12:43.
Chi—Robinson 4 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 3:56.
Chi—Robinson 16 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 1:16.
Fourth Quarter
Oak—Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 1:57.
A—60,463.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Chi;Oak
First downs;15;25
Total Net Yards;236;398
Rushes-yards;17-42;39-169
Passing;194;229
Punt Returns;2-72;1-13
Kickoff Returns;3-93;1-52
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-14
Comp-Att-Int;22-30-2;25-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-37;0-0
Punts;5-42.6;4-42.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-Yards;10-75;6-69
Time of Possession;25:17;34:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 11-25, Cohen 4-10, Patterson 1-5, Daniel 1-2. Oakland, Jacobs 26-123, Washington 6-17, Richard 2-14, Carr 3-8, E.Harris 1-4, Ingold 1-3.
PASSING—Chicago, Daniel 22-30-2-231. Oakland, Carr 25-32-0-229.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Robinson 7-97, Cohen 6-39, A.Miller 4-52, Burton 3-16, Holtz 1-16, Montgomery 1-11. Oakland, Moreau 4-46, T.Davis 4-42, Waller 4-39, Jacobs 3-20, Washington 3-19, Carrier 2-22, Richard 2-18, Doss 2-11, Renfrow 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
VIKINGS 28, GIANTS 10
Minnesota;3;15;7;3;—;28
New York;0;7;3;0;—;10
First Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 31, 8:46.
Second Quarter
Min—Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:55.
NYG—Slayton 35 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 12:08.
Min—FG Bailey 48, 7:51.
Min—safety, 2:09.
Min—FG Bailey 32, :47.
Third Quarter
NYG—FG Rosas 32, 7:35.
Min—Thielen 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:52.
Fourth Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 45, 4:09.
A—75,041.
;Min;NYG
First downs;22;18
Total Net Yards;490;211
Rushes-yards;34-211;20-64
Passing;279;147
Punt Returns;1-15;1-17
Kickoff Returns;2-42;2-76
Interceptions Ret.;1-2;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-27-0;21-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-27;4-35
Punts;1-57.0;3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;12-112;5-45
Time of Possession;32:40;27:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 21-132, Mattison 7-52, Abdullah 3-24, Cousins 3-3. New York, Hilliman 9-20, Penny 3-15, Gallman 2-14, D.Jones 3-12, Engram 2-5, Shepard 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 22-27-0-306. New York, D.Jones 21-38-1-182.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 7-130, Cook 6-86, O.Johnson 4-43, Diggs 3-44, Rudolph 1-4, Ham 1-(minus 1). New York, Engram 6-42, Shepard 5-49, Slayton 4-62, Tate 3-13, Penny 1-9, Hilliman 1-4, Ellison 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
College
Amway Coaches Top 25
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Alabama (42);5-0;1602;1
2. Clemson (20);5-0;1531;2
3. Georgia;5-0;1459;3
4. Ohio State (3);6-0;1422;5
5. Oklahoma;5-0;1378;4
6. LSU;5-0;1364;6
7. Florida;6-0;1218;8
8. Wisconsin;5-0;1164;9
9. Penn State;5-0;1051;11
10. Notre Dame;4-1;1033;10
11. Texas;4-1;971;12
12. Auburn;5-1;929;7
13. Oregon;4-1;866;13
14. Boise State;5-0;732;15
15. Utah;4-1;655;17
16. Michigan;4-1;648;18
17. Wake Forest;5-0;498;20
18. Iowa;4-1;441;14
19. Virginia;4-1;345;22
20. Memphis;5-0;318;23
21. Texas A&M;3-2;306;21
22. SMU;6-0;246;NR
23. Baylor;5-0;234;NR
24. Arizona State;4-1;228;NR
25. Minnesota;5-0;131;NR
Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 74; Washington 72; Appalachian State 49; Michigan State 41; Tulane 36; California 17; Hawaii 13; Arizona 13; Central Florida 11; Washington State 9; Navy 8; Texas Christian 5; Mississippi State 3; San Diego State 2; Temple 1; Army 1.
AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Pv
1. Alabama (32);5-0;1503;1
2. Clemson (15);5-0;1433;2
3. Georgia (3);5-0;1393;3
3. Ohio St. (10);6-0;1393;4
5. LSU (2);5-0;1352;5
6. Oklahoma;5-0;1268;6
7. Florida;6-0;1163;10
8. Wisconsin;5-0;1105;8
9. Notre Dame;4-1;1046;9
10. Penn St.;5-0;958;12
11. Texas;4-1;947;11
12. Auburn;5-1;920;7
13. Oregon;4-1;828;13
14. Boise St.;5-0;654;16
15. Utah;4-1;624;17
16. Michigan;4-1;618;19
17. Iowa;4-1;454;14
18. Arizona St.;4-1;388;20
19. Wake Forest;5-0;380;22
20. Virginia;4-1;353;23
21. SMU;6-0;285;24
22. Baylor;5-0;260;NR
23. Memphis;5-0;189;NR
24. Texas A&M;3-2;165;25
25. Cincinnati;4-1;118;NR
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian St. 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan St. 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, Southern Cal 5, Iowa St. 5, Pittsburgh 2.
