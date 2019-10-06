Basketball clip art

WNBA playoffs

Finals

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Washington 94, Connecticut 81, Washington leads 2-1

GAME TUESDAY

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

NBA preseason

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Memphis 123, Maccabi Haifa 88

Boston 107, Charlotte 106

L.A. Clippers 127, Shanghai Sharks 87

GAMES TODAY

Buenas Aires San Lorenzo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

