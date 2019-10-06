WNBA playoffs
Finals
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Washington 94, Connecticut 81, Washington leads 2-1
GAME TUESDAY
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
NBA preseason
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Memphis 123, Maccabi Haifa 88
Boston 107, Charlotte 106
L.A. Clippers 127, Shanghai Sharks 87
GAMES TODAY
Buenas Aires San Lorenzo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.