MLB Playoffs

AL Division Series

(Best-of-5)

SATURDAY'S LATE RESULT

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1, Houston leads, 2-0

GAMES TODAY

Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 15-7), 7:40 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY (if necessary)

Houston at Tampa Bay, 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

NL Division Series

(Best-of-5)

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4, Dodgers lead, 2-1

Atlanta 3,St. Louis 1, Atlanta leads, 2-1

GAMES MONDAY

Atlanta at St. Louis (Hudson 16-7), 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 5:40 p.m.

