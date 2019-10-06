MLB Playoffs
AL Division Series
(Best-of-5)
SATURDAY'S LATE RESULT
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1, Houston leads, 2-0
GAMES TODAY
Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 15-7), 7:40 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY (if necessary)
Houston at Tampa Bay, 3:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.
NL Division Series
(Best-of-5)
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4, Dodgers lead, 2-1
Atlanta 3,St. Louis 1, Atlanta leads, 2-1
GAMES MONDAY
Atlanta at St. Louis (Hudson 16-7), 2:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 5:40 p.m.
