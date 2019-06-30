Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;54;28;.659;—

Tampa Bay;48;36;.571;7

Boston;44;40;.524;11

Toronto;31;53;.369;24

Baltimore;24;59;.289;30½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;53;30;.639;—

Cleveland;45;38;.542;8

Chicago;39;42;.481;13

Kansas City;29;55;.345;24½

Detroit;27;52;.342;24

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;53;32;.624;—

Texas;46;38;.548;6½

Oakland;46;39;.541;7

Los Angeles;42;43;.494;11

Seattle;37;51;.420;17½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 8

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 7, Toronto 6

Tampa Bay 6, Texas 2

Washington 2, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Houston 6, Seattle 1

Oakland 12, L.A. Angels 3

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Sparkman 2-3) at Toronto (Richard 0-4), 12:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Texas (Minor 8-4), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;50;35;.588;—

Philadelphia;44;40;.524;5½

Washington;42;41;.506;7

New York;38;47;.447;12

Miami;32;50;.390;16½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;45;39;.536;—

Milwaukee;45;39;.536;—

St. Louis;41;41;.500;3

Pittsburgh;39;43;.476;5

Cincinnati;38;43;.469;5½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;57;29;.663;—

Colorado;44;40;.524;12

San Diego;42;41;.506;13½

Arizona;43;43;.500;14

San Francisco;36;47;.434;19½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 13, Miami 6

Washington 2, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4

St. Louis 5, San Diego 3, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5

GAMES TODAY

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 4-7) at San Diego (Allen 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

2019 All-Star Rosters

Tuesday, July 9

At Progressive Field, Cleveland

p-voted by players; m-selected by MLB

American League

Manager — Alex Cora, Boston

Starters

Catcher — Gary Sanchez, N.Y. Yankees

First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston

Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels

Outfield — George Springer, Houston

Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas

Reserves

Catchers

p-James McCann, Chicago White Sox

Infielders

p-Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

p-Matt Chapman, Oakland

p-Tommy La Stella, L.A. Angels

p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

m-Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle

Outfielders

p-Mookie Betts, Boston

p-Joey Gallo, Texas

p-Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay

m-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City<

Designated Hitters

p-J.T. Martinez, Boston

Pitchers

Starters

p-Gerritt Cole, Houston

p-Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

m-John Means, Baltimore

m-Mike Minor, Texas

p-Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay

p-Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota

m-Marcus Stroman, Toronto

p-Justin Verlander, Houston

Relievers

p-Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees

m-Shane Greene, Detroit

p-Brad Hand, Cleveland

p-Ryan Pressly, Houston

National League

Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers

Starters

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona

Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

Outfield — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers

Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta

Reserves

Catchers

m-Yasmani Grandahl, Milwaukee

p-J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

Infielders

m-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets

p-Josh Bell, Pittsburgh

m-Kris Bryant, Chicago

m-Paul DeJong, St. Louis

p-Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee

p-Anthony Rendon, Washington

p-Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfielders

p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado

p-David Dahl, Colorado

p-Jeff McNeil, N.Y. Mets

Pitchers

Starters

m-Sandy Alcantara, Miami

p-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers

p-Luis Castillo, Cincinnati

p-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets

m-Zach Greinke, Arizona

m-Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers

p-Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers

p-Max Scherzer, Washington

m-Mike Soroka, Atlanta

Relievers

p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee

p-Will Smith, San Francisco

p-Kirby Yates, San Diego

Minor Leagues

Midwest League

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 3, Lansing 0

South Bend 7, Dayton 2

Wisconsin 5, Beloit 3

Kane County 5, Cedar Rapids 1

Great Lakes 9, Fort Wayne 3

Lake County at West Michigan, ppd.

Burlington 3, Peoria 2, 6 innings

Pacific Coast League

SUNDAY'S RESULT

San Antonio 10, Iowa 2

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;21;13;.606;--

Rockford;19;15;.559;2.0

Kalamazoo;15;16;.484;4.5

Kokomo;15;17;.469;5.0

Battle Creek;13;20;.394;7.5

Kenosha;13;21;.382;8.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;24;10;.706;--

Wis. Rapids;21;13;.618;3.0

Wisconsin;17;17;.500;7.0

Lakeshore;15;19;.441;9.0

Green Bay;15;19;.441;9.0

Fond du Lac;13;21;.382;11.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;18;16;.529;--

Eau Claire;17;17;.500;1.0

La Crosse;15;19;.441;3.0

Thunder Bay;14;19;.424;3.5

Duluth;12;22;.375;6.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;21;13;.618;--

St. Cloud;19;14;.576;1.5

Bismarck;19;15;.559;2.0

Rochester;18;15;.559;2.5

Mankato;15;19;.441;6.0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Thunder Bay 8, Waterloo 1

Bismarck 1, Rochester 0

Kalamazoo 10, Kokomo 5

Madison 15, Green Bay 2

Mankato 10, St. Cloud 7

Battle Creek 7, Rockford 3

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Fond du Lac 1

Lakeshore 5, Wisconsin 4

Eau Claire 6, Duluth 5

Willmar 4, La Crosse 3

Traverse City 2, Kenosha 1

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 1:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Duluth

Madison at Lakeshore

Kokomo at Rockford

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Rochester

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Bismarck at Willmar

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

GAMES TUESDAY

Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Bismarck at Rochester

Willmar at Eau Claire (DH)

Thunder Bay at Mankato

Madison at Wisconsin

Battle Creek at Rockford

La Crosse at Duluth

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Bismarck at Rochester

Kokomo at Kenosha

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

End of first half

