MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;54;28;.659;—
Tampa Bay;48;36;.571;7
Boston;44;40;.524;11
Toronto;31;53;.369;24
Baltimore;24;59;.289;30½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;53;30;.639;—
Cleveland;45;38;.542;8
Chicago;39;42;.481;13
Kansas City;29;55;.345;24½
Detroit;27;52;.342;24
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;53;32;.624;—
Texas;46;38;.548;6½
Oakland;46;39;.541;7
Los Angeles;42;43;.494;11
Seattle;37;51;.420;17½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 8
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 7, Toronto 6
Tampa Bay 6, Texas 2
Washington 2, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Houston 6, Seattle 1
Oakland 12, L.A. Angels 3
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Sparkman 2-3) at Toronto (Richard 0-4), 12:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Texas (Minor 8-4), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;50;35;.588;—
Philadelphia;44;40;.524;5½
Washington;42;41;.506;7
New York;38;47;.447;12
Miami;32;50;.390;16½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;45;39;.536;—
Milwaukee;45;39;.536;—
St. Louis;41;41;.500;3
Pittsburgh;39;43;.476;5
Cincinnati;38;43;.469;5½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;57;29;.663;—
Colorado;44;40;.524;12
San Diego;42;41;.506;13½
Arizona;43;43;.500;14
San Francisco;36;47;.434;19½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 13, Miami 6
Washington 2, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 5
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
St. Louis 5, San Diego 3, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5
GAMES TODAY
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 4-7) at San Diego (Allen 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
2019 All-Star Rosters
Tuesday, July 9
At Progressive Field, Cleveland
p-voted by players; m-selected by MLB
American League
Manager — Alex Cora, Boston
Starters
Catcher — Gary Sanchez, N.Y. Yankees
First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland
Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees
Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota
Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston
Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels
Outfield — George Springer, Houston
Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston
Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas
Reserves
Catchers
p-James McCann, Chicago White Sox
Infielders
p-Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox
p-Matt Chapman, Oakland
p-Tommy La Stella, L.A. Angels
p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
m-Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle
Outfielders
p-Mookie Betts, Boston
p-Joey Gallo, Texas
p-Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay
m-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City<
Designated Hitters
p-J.T. Martinez, Boston
Pitchers
Starters
p-Gerritt Cole, Houston
p-Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox
m-John Means, Baltimore
m-Mike Minor, Texas
p-Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay
p-Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota
m-Marcus Stroman, Toronto
p-Justin Verlander, Houston
Relievers
p-Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees
m-Shane Greene, Detroit
p-Brad Hand, Cleveland
p-Ryan Pressly, Houston
National League
Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers
Starters
Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona
Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado
Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee
Outfield — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers
Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta
Reserves
Catchers
m-Yasmani Grandahl, Milwaukee
p-J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
Infielders
m-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets
p-Josh Bell, Pittsburgh
m-Kris Bryant, Chicago
m-Paul DeJong, St. Louis
p-Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee
p-Anthony Rendon, Washington
p-Trevor Story, Colorado
Outfielders
p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado
p-David Dahl, Colorado
p-Jeff McNeil, N.Y. Mets
Pitchers
Starters
m-Sandy Alcantara, Miami
p-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers
p-Luis Castillo, Cincinnati
p-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets
m-Zach Greinke, Arizona
m-Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers
p-Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers
p-Max Scherzer, Washington
m-Mike Soroka, Atlanta
Relievers
p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee
p-Will Smith, San Francisco
p-Kirby Yates, San Diego
Minor Leagues
Midwest League
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 3, Lansing 0
South Bend 7, Dayton 2
Wisconsin 5, Beloit 3
Kane County 5, Cedar Rapids 1
Great Lakes 9, Fort Wayne 3
Lake County at West Michigan, ppd.
Burlington 3, Peoria 2, 6 innings
Pacific Coast League
SUNDAY'S RESULT
San Antonio 10, Iowa 2
Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;21;13;.606;--
Rockford;19;15;.559;2.0
Kalamazoo;15;16;.484;4.5
Kokomo;15;17;.469;5.0
Battle Creek;13;20;.394;7.5
Kenosha;13;21;.382;8.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;24;10;.706;--
Wis. Rapids;21;13;.618;3.0
Wisconsin;17;17;.500;7.0
Lakeshore;15;19;.441;9.0
Green Bay;15;19;.441;9.0
Fond du Lac;13;21;.382;11.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;18;16;.529;--
Eau Claire;17;17;.500;1.0
La Crosse;15;19;.441;3.0
Thunder Bay;14;19;.424;3.5
Duluth;12;22;.375;6.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;21;13;.618;--
St. Cloud;19;14;.576;1.5
Bismarck;19;15;.559;2.0
Rochester;18;15;.559;2.5
Mankato;15;19;.441;6.0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Thunder Bay 8, Waterloo 1
Bismarck 1, Rochester 0
Kalamazoo 10, Kokomo 5
Madison 15, Green Bay 2
Mankato 10, St. Cloud 7
Battle Creek 7, Rockford 3
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Fond du Lac 1
Lakeshore 5, Wisconsin 4
Eau Claire 6, Duluth 5
Willmar 4, La Crosse 3
Traverse City 2, Kenosha 1
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 1:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Duluth
Madison at Lakeshore
Kokomo at Rockford
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Rochester
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Bismarck at Willmar
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
GAMES TUESDAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Bismarck at Rochester
Willmar at Eau Claire (DH)
Thunder Bay at Mankato
Madison at Wisconsin
Battle Creek at Rockford
La Crosse at Duluth
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Bismarck at Rochester
Kokomo at Kenosha
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
End of first half
