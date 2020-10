State volleyball pairings

At U.S. Cellular Center (Cedar Rapids)

Matches Monday (Nov. 2)

Class 5A

10 a.m. – No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (21-2) vs. No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead (20-5)

12:30 p.m. – No. 4 West Des Moines Valley (19-6) vs. No. 5 Iowa City Liberty (22-2)

10 a.m. – No. 2 Ankeny (19-2) vs. No. 7 Ankeny Centennial (16-9)

12:30 p.m. – No. 3 Pleasant Valley vs. No. 6 Cedar Falls (26-5)

Class 4A

3 p.m. – No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-6) vs. No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes (17-4)

5:30 p.m. – No. 4 Western Dubuque (24-10) vs. No. 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-6)

3 p.m. – No. 2 North Scott (22-4) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (26-9)

5:30 p.m. – No. 3 Glenwood (32-2) vs. No. 6 West Delaware (27-11).

Class 3A

8 p.m. – No. 1 Osage (31-2) vs. No. 8 Humboldt (33-3)

8 p.m. – No. 2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (27-2) vs. No. 7 Red Oak (30-4)