State pairings
At Harlan and Hazel Rogers Softball Complex (Fort Dodge)
Class 1A
GAMES MONDAY (July 22)
11 a.m. -- Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. LeMars Gehlen (21-9)
11:30 a.m. -- Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. Lynnville-Sully (26-8)
1 p.m. -- Lisbon (32-6) vs. Wayne (23-8)
1:30 p.m. -- Clarksville (31-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (29-6)
Class 2A
GAMES MONDAY (July 22)
3 p.m. -- North Linn (39-4) vs. Wapello (17-12)
3:30 p.m. -- Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. Dyersville Beckman (29-13)
5 p.m. -- East Marshall (31-4) vs. Ogden (25-7)
5:30 p.m. -- Central Springs (28-7) vs. Alta-Aurelia (20-9)
Class 3A
GAMES MONDAY (July 22)
7 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. Algona (17-10)
7:30 p.m. -- Albia (27-4) vs. Waterloo Columbus (35-4)
GAMES TUESDAY (July 23)
11 a.m. -- Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. Mount Vernon (27-11)
11:30 a.m. -- West Liberty (28-5) vs. Treynor (30-3)
