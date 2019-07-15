{{featured_button_text}}
State pairings

At Harlan and Hazel Rogers Softball Complex (Fort Dodge)

Class 1A

GAMES MONDAY (July 22)

11 a.m. -- Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. LeMars Gehlen (21-9)

11:30 a.m. -- Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. Lynnville-Sully (26-8)

1 p.m. -- Lisbon (32-6) vs. Wayne (23-8)

1:30 p.m. -- Clarksville (31-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (29-6)

Class 2A

GAMES MONDAY (July 22)

3 p.m. -- North Linn (39-4) vs. Wapello (17-12)

3:30 p.m. -- Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. Dyersville Beckman (29-13)

5 p.m. -- East Marshall (31-4) vs. Ogden (25-7)

5:30 p.m. -- Central Springs (28-7) vs. Alta-Aurelia (20-9)

Class 3A

GAMES MONDAY (July 22)

7 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. Algona (17-10)

7:30 p.m. -- Albia (27-4) vs. Waterloo Columbus (35-4)

GAMES TUESDAY (July 23)

11 a.m. -- Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. Mount Vernon (27-11)

11:30 a.m. -- West Liberty (28-5) vs. Treynor (30-3)

