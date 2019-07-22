STATE SOFTBALL glance
At Fort Dodge
Class 1A
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Collins-Maxwell 4, Le Mars Gehlen 0
Newell-Fonda 7, Lynnville-Sully 5
Lisbon 1, Wayne 0
Clarksville 5, Algona Garrigan 0
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Semifinals
11 a.m. — Collins-Maxwell (26-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (38-5)
1 p.m. — Lisbon (33-6) vs. Clarksville (32-1).
GAMES TODAY
Consolation semifinals
11 a.m. — Le Mars Gehlen (21-10) vs. Lynnville-Sully (26-9)
11:30 a.m. — Wayne (23-9) vs. Algona Garrigan (29-7)
Class 2A
MONDAY’S RESULTS
North Linn 6, Wapello 0
Mount Ayr 3, Dyersville Beckman 2 (8)
East Marshall 4, Ogden 0
Alta-Aurelia 2, Central Springs 0
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Semifinals
3 p.m. — North Linn (40-4) vs. Mount Ayr (26-2)
5 p.m. — East Marshall (32-4) vs. Alta-Aurelia (21-9)
GAMES TODAY
Consolation semifinals
1 p.m. — Wapello (17-13) vs. Dyersville Beckman (29-14)
1:30 p.m. — Ogden (25-8) vs. Central Springs (28-8)
Class 3A
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Davenport Assumption 3, Algona 2
Waterloo Columbus 8, Albia 5
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Semifinals
11:30 a.m. — Davenport Assumption (39-2) vs. Waterloo Columbus (36-4)
1:30 p.m. — Louisa-Muscatine-Mount Vernon winner vs. West Liberty-Treynor winner.
GAMES TODAY
Class 3A
11 a.m. — Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. Mount Vernon (27-11)
11:30 a.m. — West Liberty (28-5) vs. Treynor (30-3)
Consolation semifinal
3 p.m. — Algona (17-11) vs. Albia (27-5)
Class 4A
GAMES TODAY
1 p.m. — Carlisle (35-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (26-13)
1:30 p.m. — Independence (30-11) vs. West Delaware (30-10)
3 p.m. — North Scott (26-14) vs. Oskaloosa (25-14)
3:30 p.m. — Charles Cit (35-3) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14)
Class 5A
GAMES TODAY
5 p.m. — Waukee (38-3) vs. Ottumwa (33-7)
5:30 p.m. — Indianola (33-4) vs. Johnston (34-8)
7 p.m. — Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. West Des Moines Valley (29-10)
7:30 p.m. — Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. Iowa City High (34-7)
Monday’s linescores
Class 1A
COLLINS-MAXWELL 4, LEMARS GEHLEN 0
LeMars Gehlen 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Collins-Maxwell 110 002 x — 4 7 0
WP — Mikayla Houge (25-1). LP — Ryle Schnepf (21-6). 2B — LG: Sydney Livermoore. CM: Ella Kahler.
NEWELL-FONDA 7, LYNNVILLE-SULLY 5
Lynnville-Sully 000 400 1 — 5 9 3
Newell-Fonda 104 020 x — 7 11 3
WP — Ella Larsen (20-2). LP — Denali Conover (23-7). 2B — LS: Carson Fisk. Shiloh Cunningham. NF: Megan Morenz, Larsen, Olivia Larsen.
LISBON 1, WAYNE 0
Wayne 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Lisbon 000 100 x — 1 3 1
WP — Skylar Sadler (23-2). LP — Sterling Berndt (21-8). 2B — Way: Mya Willey.
Class 2A
NORTH LINN 6, WAPELLO 0
Wapello 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
North Linn 213 000 x — 6 4 0
WP — Abby Flanagan (27-2). LP — Samantha Smith (5-7). 2B — NL: Natalie Gallery, Sydney Smock. 3B — NL: Kaitlyn Sommerfelt.
MOUNT AYR 3, DYERSVILLE BECKMAN 2 (8)
Beckman 000 200 00 — 2 7 4
Mount Ayr 001 001 01 — 3 10 1
WP — Caroline McAlexander (20-2). LP — Sydney Steffen (23-13). 2B — DB: Emily Wulfekuhle.
EAST MARSHALL 4, OGDEN 0
Ogden 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
East Marshall 202 000 x — 4 8 0
WP — Kodie Hoskey (22-3). LP — Denali Loecker (21-6). 2P — Ogd: Loecker. EM: Regan McIlrath. HR — EM: Madison Farrington.
ALTA-AURELIA 2, CENTRAL SPRINGS 0
Alta-Aurelia 020 000 0 — 2 6 0
Cen. Springs 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
WP — Abby Kraemer. LP — Hannah Ausenhus. 2B — CS: Kaylea Fessler.
Class 3A
ASSUMPTION 3, ALGONA 2
Algona 000 002 0 — 2 3 0
Assumption 210 000 x — 3 9 2
WP — Alli Timmons. LP — Kameryn Etherington. 2B — Alg: Nicole Smidt, Ethernington. DA: Nichole Yoder. 3B — DA: Lauren Loken.
