prep-logo-ighsau.jpg

STATE SOFTBALL glance

At Fort Dodge

Class 1A

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Collins-Maxwell 4, Le Mars Gehlen 0

Newell-Fonda 7, Lynnville-Sully 5

Lisbon 1, Wayne 0

Clarksville 5, Algona Garrigan 0

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Semifinals

11 a.m. — Collins-Maxwell (26-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (38-5)

1 p.m. — Lisbon (33-6) vs. Clarksville (32-1).

GAMES TODAY

Consolation semifinals

11 a.m. — Le Mars Gehlen (21-10) vs. Lynnville-Sully (26-9)

11:30 a.m. — Wayne (23-9) vs. Algona Garrigan (29-7)

Class 2A

MONDAY’S RESULTS

North Linn 6, Wapello 0

Mount Ayr 3, Dyersville Beckman 2 (8)

East Marshall 4, Ogden 0

Alta-Aurelia 2, Central Springs 0

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Semifinals

3 p.m. — North Linn (40-4) vs. Mount Ayr (26-2)

5 p.m. — East Marshall (32-4) vs. Alta-Aurelia (21-9)

GAMES TODAY

Consolation semifinals

1 p.m. — Wapello (17-13) vs. Dyersville Beckman (29-14)

1:30 p.m. — Ogden (25-8) vs. Central Springs (28-8)

Class 3A

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Davenport Assumption 3, Algona 2

Waterloo Columbus 8, Albia 5

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Semifinals

11:30 a.m. — Davenport Assumption (39-2) vs. Waterloo Columbus (36-4)

1:30 p.m. — Louisa-Muscatine-Mount Vernon winner vs. West Liberty-Treynor winner.

GAMES TODAY

Class 3A

11 a.m. — Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. Mount Vernon (27-11)

11:30 a.m. — West Liberty (28-5) vs. Treynor (30-3)

Consolation semifinal

3 p.m. — Algona (17-11) vs. Albia (27-5)

Class 4A

GAMES TODAY

1 p.m. — Carlisle (35-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (26-13)

1:30 p.m. — Independence (30-11) vs. West Delaware (30-10)

3 p.m. — North Scott (26-14) vs. Oskaloosa (25-14)

3:30 p.m. — Charles Cit (35-3) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14)

Class 5A

GAMES TODAY

5 p.m. — Waukee (38-3) vs. Ottumwa (33-7)

5:30 p.m. — Indianola (33-4) vs. Johnston (34-8)

7 p.m. — Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. West Des Moines Valley (29-10)

7:30 p.m. — Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. Iowa City High (34-7)

Monday’s linescores

Class 1A

COLLINS-MAXWELL 4, LEMARS GEHLEN 0

LeMars Gehlen 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

Collins-Maxwell 110 002 x — 4 7 0

WP — Mikayla Houge (25-1). LP — Ryle Schnepf (21-6). 2B — LG: Sydney Livermoore. CM: Ella Kahler.

NEWELL-FONDA 7, LYNNVILLE-SULLY 5

Lynnville-Sully 000 400 1 — 5 9 3

Newell-Fonda 104 020 x — 7 11 3

WP — Ella Larsen (20-2). LP — Denali Conover (23-7). 2B — LS: Carson Fisk. Shiloh Cunningham. NF: Megan Morenz, Larsen, Olivia Larsen.

LISBON 1, WAYNE 0

Wayne 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Lisbon 000 100 x — 1 3 1

WP — Skylar Sadler (23-2). LP — Sterling Berndt (21-8). 2B — Way: Mya Willey.

Class 2A

NORTH LINN 6, WAPELLO 0

Wapello 000 000 0 — 0 3 4

North Linn 213 000 x — 6 4 0

WP — Abby Flanagan (27-2). LP — Samantha Smith (5-7). 2B — NL: Natalie Gallery, Sydney Smock. 3B — NL: Kaitlyn Sommerfelt.

MOUNT AYR 3, DYERSVILLE BECKMAN 2 (8)

Beckman 000 200 00 — 2 7 4

Mount Ayr 001 001 01 — 3 10 1

WP — Caroline McAlexander (20-2). LP — Sydney Steffen (23-13). 2B — DB: Emily Wulfekuhle.

EAST MARSHALL 4, OGDEN 0

Ogden 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

East Marshall 202 000 x — 4 8 0

WP — Kodie Hoskey (22-3). LP — Denali Loecker (21-6). 2P — Ogd: Loecker. EM: Regan McIlrath. HR — EM: Madison Farrington.

ALTA-AURELIA 2, CENTRAL SPRINGS 0

Alta-Aurelia 020 000 0 — 2 6 0

Cen. Springs 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

WP — Abby Kraemer. LP — Hannah Ausenhus. 2B — CS: Kaylea Fessler.

Class 3A

ASSUMPTION 3, ALGONA 2

Algona 000 002 0 — 2 3 0

Assumption 210 000 x — 3 9 2

WP — Alli Timmons. LP — Kameryn Etherington. 2B — Alg: Nicole Smidt, Ethernington. DA: Nichole Yoder. 3B — DA: Lauren Loken.

