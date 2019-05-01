clip art softball

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 11-8, UW-River Falls 2-0

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 6, Iowa State 5

Linescores

LUTHER 11-8, UW-RIVER FALLS 2-0

First game

Luther;302;06 --  11;10;0

River Falls;200;00  --  2;3;2

Samantha Bratland, Abbey Gapinski (5) and Addy Pender. P. Speckel, J. Livingood (4), C. Griswold (5) and N. Senour. WP -- Bratland (18-5), LP -- Speckel (3-15). 2B -- Lut: Gehringer, Halverson. HR -- Lut: Pender, Freeland.

Second game

Luther;300;50 --  8;5;0

River Falls;000;00  -- 0;2;2

Kendra Cooper and Pender. H. Stegeman, C. Roe (4) and Monson. WP -- Cooper (9-4). LP -- Stegeman (2-9). 2B -- UWRF: Dorn. HR -- Lut: Gerhringer.

DRAKE 6, IOWA STATE 5

Iowa State; 022;100;00  --  5;11;1

Drake;202;010;01  --  6;8;0

Emma Hylen and Kaylee Bosworth. Nicole Timmons, Nicole Newman (6) and Gabbie Jonas. WP -- Newman (24-6). LP -- Hylen (14-9). 2B -- ISU: Sami Williams, Bosworth. HR -- ISU: Sydney Stites. Drake: Taryn Pena, Sarah Maddox.

