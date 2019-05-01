College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 11-8, UW-River Falls 2-0
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 6, Iowa State 5
Linescores
LUTHER 11-8, UW-RIVER FALLS 2-0
First game
Luther;302;06 -- 11;10;0
River Falls;200;00 -- 2;3;2
Samantha Bratland, Abbey Gapinski (5) and Addy Pender. P. Speckel, J. Livingood (4), C. Griswold (5) and N. Senour. WP -- Bratland (18-5), LP -- Speckel (3-15). 2B -- Lut: Gehringer, Halverson. HR -- Lut: Pender, Freeland.
Second game
Luther;300;50 -- 8;5;0
River Falls;000;00 -- 0;2;2
Kendra Cooper and Pender. H. Stegeman, C. Roe (4) and Monson. WP -- Cooper (9-4). LP -- Stegeman (2-9). 2B -- UWRF: Dorn. HR -- Lut: Gerhringer.
DRAKE 6, IOWA STATE 5
Iowa State; 022;100;00 -- 5;11;1
Drake;202;010;01 -- 6;8;0
Emma Hylen and Kaylee Bosworth. Nicole Timmons, Nicole Newman (6) and Gabbie Jonas. WP -- Newman (24-6). LP -- Hylen (14-9). 2B -- ISU: Sami Williams, Bosworth. HR -- ISU: Sydney Stites. Drake: Taryn Pena, Sarah Maddox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.