Prep
METRO
Dubuque Wahlert 5-3, East 1-10
Dubuque Hempstead 16-2, Cedar Falls 4-1
Waterloo West 7-11, Cedar Rapids Washington 5-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10-6, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-12
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 7-6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-7
Janesville 12, Denver 0
Don Bosco 13, Riceville 7
Grundy Center 5, Hudson 2
Central Springs 13, Northwood-Kensett 1
East Buchanan 4-10, Alburnett 2-11
East Marshall 12, West Marshall 2
BCLUW 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Lisbon 5-9, Springville 1-0
