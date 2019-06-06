clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Dubuque Wahlert 5-3, East 1-10

Dubuque Hempstead 16-2, Cedar Falls 4-1

Waterloo West 7-11, Cedar Rapids Washington 5-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10-6, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-12

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 7-6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-7

Janesville 12, Denver 0

Don Bosco 13, Riceville 7

Grundy Center 5, Hudson 2

Central Springs 13, Northwood-Kensett 1

East Buchanan 4-10, Alburnett 2-11

East Marshall 12, West Marshall 2

BCLUW 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Lisbon 5-9, Springville 1-0

