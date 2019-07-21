prep-logo-ighsau.jpg

State pairings

At Fort Dodge

GAMES TODAY

Class 1A

11 a.m. — Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. LeMars Gehlen (21-9)

11:30 a.m. — Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. Lynnville-Sully (26-8)

1 p.m. — Lisbon (32-6) vs. Wayne (23-8)

1:30 p.m. — Clarksville (31-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (29-6)

Class 2A

3 p.m. — North Linn (39-4) vs. Wapello (17-12)

3:30 p.m. — Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. Dyersville Beckman (29-13)

5 p.m. — East Marshall (31-4) vs. Ogden (25-7)

5:30 p.m. — Central Springs (28-7) vs. Alta-Aurelia (20-9)

Class 3A

7 p.m. — Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. Algona (17-10)

7:30 p.m. — Albia (27-4) vs. Waterloo Columbus (35-4)

GAMES TUESDAY

Class 3A

11 a.m. — Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. Mount Vernon (27-11)

11:30 a.m. — West Liberty (28-5) vs. Treynor (30-3)

Class 4A

1 p.m. — Carlisle (35-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (26-13)

1:30 p.m. — Independence (30-11) vs. West Delaware (30-10)

3 p.m. — North Scott (26-14) vs. Oskaloosa (25-14)

3:30 p.m. — Charles Cit (35-3) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14)

Class 5A

5 p.m. — Waukee (38-3) vs. Ottumwa (33-7)

5:30 p.m. — Indianola (33-4) vs. Johnston (34-8)

7 p.m. — Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. West Des Moines Valley (29-10)

7:30 p.m. — Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. Iowa City High (34-7)

