clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Iowa City Liberty 13-12, West 3-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-9, Cedar Falls 2-2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 9-5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-0

Dubuque Senior 15-17, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-4

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-5, Western Dubuque 2-0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-4. Dubuque Wahlert 1-2

AREA

Wapsie Valley 14, Tripoli 4

Central Springs 12, Hampton-Dumont 0

Humboldt 15, Forest City 0

West Fork 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

BCLUW 7, East Marshall 6

Algona 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3

Dyersville Beckman 16-7, Vinton-Shellsburg 6-4

Crestwood 1, Decorah 0

Alburnett 10-16, Maquoketa Valley 2-6

STATE

Ballard 13, Benton 2

Ballard 9, Gilbert 8 (8)

Boone 4, Solon 3

River Valley 3, Ar-We-Va 8

Shenandoah 12, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4

West Bend-Mallard 11, St. Mary's 8

West Harrison 5, Westwood 1

Gilbert 13, Colo-Nesco 4

Panorama 6, Des Moines Christian 5

Winfield-Mount Union 6, Pekin 0

West Sioux 14, Trinity Christian 0

Spirit Lake 7, LeMars 4

Manson-NW Webster 3, Okoboji 2

Fort Dodge 4-7, Ankeny Centennial 2-4

 

IGHSAU rankings

CLASS 1A -- 1. Collins-Maxwell (8-0), 2. Lisbon (12-3), 3. Clarksville (12-0), 4. Newell-Fonda (17-3), 5. BCLUW (13-6), 6. AGWSR (11-3), 7. Janesville (6-3), 8. Akron-Westfield (9-7), 9. Lynnville-Sully (15-4), 10. Westwood (11-7), 11. Algona Garrigan (13-3), 12. South O'Brien (12-0), 13. Central City (13-8), 14. Ridge View (11-5), 15. Sigourney (11-6).

CLASS 2A -- 1. North Linn (19-3), 2. Durant (14-5), 3. Pleasantville (13-3), 4. Jesup (13-4), 5. Iowa City Regina (7-9), 6. West Monona (14-3), 7. WIlton (9-8), 8. Central Springs (15-4), 9. Alta-Aurelia (10-3), 10. East Marshall (13-3), 11. West Sioux (13-3), 12. Dyersville Beckman (10-7), 13. Emmetsburg (13-4), 14. West Lyon (10-5), 15. Mount Ayr (8-1).

CLASS 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption (20-1), 2. Humboldt (14-1), 3. Louisa-Muscatine (16-1), 4. Waterloo Columbus (13-2), 5. Solon (12-4), 6. West Liberty (11-1), 7. Treynor (10-1), 8. Albia (13-3), 9. Mount Vernon (13-3), 10. Atlantic (15-1), 11. Camanche (20-1), 12. Anamosa (16-2), 13. New Hampton (14-4), 14. Crestwood (12-6), 15. Spirit Lake (14-4).

CLASS 4A -- 1. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (14-1), 2. Carlisle (16-1), 3. Charles City (17-0), 4. Dallas Center-Grimes (11-6), 5. Independence (16-7), 6. North Scott (12-5), 7. West Delaware (14-6), 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-2), 9. Ballard (14-5), 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-6), 11. Norwalk (9-4), 12. Central DeWitt (15-4), 13. Oskaloosa (9-5), 14. Harlan (13-3), 15. Mount Pleasant (10-4).

CLASS 5A -- 1. Waukee (15-1), 2. West Des Moines Valley (16-2), 3. Fort Dodge (12-3), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-1), 5. Iowa City High (12-2), 6. Ottumwa (12-2), 7. Indianola (13-4), 8. Johnston (11-6), 9. Pleasant Valley (13-7), 10. Dubuque Hempstead (13-4), 11. Muscatine (13-4), 12. Southeast Polk (12-5), 13. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (10-7), 14. Cedar Rapids Prairie (12-5), 15. Ankeny Centennial (10-5).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments