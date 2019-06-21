clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-14, East 0-1

Iowa City West 6-12, West 1-2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-20, Dubuque Senior 0-4

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 12-11, Dubuque Wahlert 1-15

Linn-Mar 4-5, Iowa City Liberty 3-1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0, Dubuque Hempstead 1-1

AREA

North Butler 13, Riceville 1

Mason City Newman 11, West Fork 3

Decorah 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Sumner-Fredericksburg 5, Clayton Ridge 4

East Marshall 1, AGWSR 0

Iowa City Regina 11, Northeast 1

Central Springs 11, Saint Ansgar 1

South Tama 11, Union 1

Edgewood-Colesburg 13-14, East Buchanan 3-0

Don Bosco 7-9, Green Mountain-Garwin 0-7

Maquoketa Valley 7-2, Bellevue Marquette 4-4

Alburnett 6-8, Midland 0-0

Clarksville 22, Rockford 0

STATE

Boone 14, Perry 2

Ankeny Centennial 11-3, Urbandale 4-0

Harlan 5, Shenandoah 0

Indianola 5, Pella 1

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Keokuk 0

Storm Lake 11, OABCIG 3

Unity Christian 12, Harris-Lake Park 7

Mason City 7, Des Moines North 0

West Burlington 7, Central Lee 0

Winfield-Mount Union 10, Columbus 5

Albia 16, Knoxville 4

Bedford 12, Nodaway Valley 7 (10)

Cardinal 3, SIgourney 1

Colfax-Mingo 8, Montezuma 0

Des Moines Hoover 14-16, Marshalltown 2-0

IGHSAU rankings

CLASS 1A -- 1. Collins-Maxwell (14-1), 2. Lisbon )17-4), 3. Clarksville (19-0), 4. Newell-Fonda (20-5), 5. Akron-Westfield (14-7), 6. BCLUW (18-9), 7. AGWSR (13-4), 8. Lynnville-Sully (18-4), 9. Algona Garrigan (20-3), 10. Janesville (9-5), 11. West Harrison (17-2), 12. Westwood (16-8), 13. Twin Cedars (19-2), 14. South O'Brien (14-3), 15. North Mahaska (12-6).

CLASS 2A -- 1. North Linn (25-3), 2. Durant (16-6), 3. Pleasantville (17-5), 4. Jesup (17-6), 5. West Monona (16-4), 6. Central Springs (18-6), 7. Iowa City Regina (9-12), 8. Wilton (13-11), 9. Alta-Aurelia (13-3), 10. West Sioux (18-3), 11. Dyersville Beckman (18-10), 12. East Marshall (18-4), 13. West Lyon (14-6), 14. Ogden (16-5), 15. Mount Ayr (12-2),

CLASS 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption (23-1), 2. Louisa-Muscatine (23-1), 3. Humboldt (17-2), 4. West Liberty (14-1), 5. Waterloo Columbus (17-3), 6. Treynor (18-1), 7. Albia (16-3), 8. Solon (18-8), 9. Anamosa (20-2), 10. Camanceh (22-2), 11. New Hampton (20-4), 12. Mount Vernon (20-5), 13. Atlantic (21-3), 14. Williamsburg (20-8), 15. Spirit Lake (17-4).

CLASS 4A -- 1. Carlisle (20-2), 2. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (19-3), 3. Charles City (25-0), 4. North Scott (16-7), 5. Dallas Center-Grimes (15-8), 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-2), 7. Independence (21-10), 8. West Delaware (20-8), 9. Ballard (19-7), 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11. Norwalk (14-6), 12. Central DeWitt (17-5), 13. Mount Pleasant (15-8), 14. Boone (14-8), 15. Webster City (14-4).

CLASS 5A -- 1. Waukee (23-1), 2. West Des Moines Valley (17-2), 3. Fort Dodge (18-3), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (19-1), 5. Iowa City High (18-4), 6. Indianola (17-4), 7. Ottumwa (17-3), 8. Johnston (16-7), 9. Pleasant Valley (15-8), 10. Muscatine (16-5), 11. Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-5), 12. Southeast Polk (13-7), 13. Bettendorf (16-8), 14. Dubuque Hempst4ead (17-5), 15. Des Moines East (14-8). 

