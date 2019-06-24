Prep
METRO
Columbus 7-7, Hudson 2-1
Cedar Falls 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 1
AREA
Mount Vernon 4-7, Vinton-Shellsburg 2-2
Grundy Center 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg 5
Independence 2-12, Benton 1-1
Janesville 16-17, Tripoli 4-0
Mason City Newman 4, North Unio 3
Northwood-Kensett 9, Eagle Grove 8
Colo-Nesco 4, Dunkerton 2
Colo-Nesco 6, Riceville 3
Maquoketa Valley 11-14, Easton Valley 1-2
Iowa City Regina 11, Cascade 0
West Liberty 11, Monticello 0
Webster City 7, Clear Lake 6
Belle Plaine 15, English Valleys 0
Central City 12-7, Bellevue Marquette 2-1
Central Springs 20, Lake Mills 0
East Marshall 4, West Marshall 0
Humboldt 7, Hampton-Dumont 3
Nashua-Plainfield 10, North Iowa 5
North Butler 6, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0
Saint Ansgar 14, Rockford 4
Starmont 9-14, East Buchanan 3-2
Jesup 16-26, Aplington-Parkersburg 1-0
STATE
CAM 3, Exira-EHK 2
Central Decatur 12, Mormon Trail 0
Pleasantville 7-8, Des Moines Christian 6-2.
Southeast Polk 15, Marshalltown 9
Stanton 5, East Mills 4
Van Meter 9, Earlham 1
Twin Cedars 13, Grand View Christian 4
West harrison 9, Woodbine 6
Ankeny 7-9, WDM Dowling 1-0
Audubon 9, IKM-Manning 8 (9)
Glenwood 4, Shenandoah 2
Greene County 6, Nevada 5
Indianola 10-9, Pella Christian 2-1
Muscatine 10-9, Davenport West 0-1
North Polk 8, South Hamilton 3
Waukee 6-8, Fort Dodge 2-6
