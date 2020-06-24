You are the owner of this article.
Softball
Softball

Prep 

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 10, Hudson 0

AREA

Clarksville 14, Janesville 0

Colo-Nesco 12, North Tama 0

North Linn 5, Wahlert Catholic 1

Sumner-Fredericksburg 5, Kee 2

West Delaware 12-14, Center Point-Urbana 0-4

Wapsie Valley 16, Aplington-Parkersburg 9

