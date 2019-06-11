clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Columbus 12, Don Bosco 0

West 8-15, East 7-7

Linn-Mar 3-11, Cedar Falls 0-5

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 12-13, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-1

Dubuque Wahlert 11-9, Dubuque Senior 3-8

AREA

New Hampton 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Osage 5, Denver 2

Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Grundy Center 3

North Fayette Valley 10, Waukon 8

Clarksville 6, North Bulter 1

Highland 12, Lone Tree 0

Louisa-Muscatine 11-12, Columbus Junction 0-0

North Mahaska 12, BGM 0

ADM 8. Green County 3

Atlantic 10, Denison-Schleswig 0

Ballard 8, Carroll 7

Colins-Maxwell 16, Des Moines North 0

Durant 12, Keokuk 0

Earlham 4, Des Moines Christian 0

Fort Madison 11, Easton Valley 1

Fort Madison 6, Davenport Central 5

Fort Madison 7, Tipton 2

Harlan 10-2, Carroll Keumper 0-0

Belle Plaine 6, Central City 5

Central DeWitt 7, Davenport North 3

Decorah 13, Turkey Valley 1

0
0
0
0
0

