Prep
METRO
Columbus 12, Don Bosco 0
West 8-15, East 7-7
Linn-Mar 3-11, Cedar Falls 0-5
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 12-13, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-1
Dubuque Wahlert 11-9, Dubuque Senior 3-8
AREA
New Hampton 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Osage 5, Denver 2
Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Grundy Center 3
North Fayette Valley 10, Waukon 8
Clarksville 6, North Bulter 1
Highland 12, Lone Tree 0
Louisa-Muscatine 11-12, Columbus Junction 0-0
North Mahaska 12, BGM 0
ADM 8. Green County 3
Atlantic 10, Denison-Schleswig 0
Ballard 8, Carroll 7
Colins-Maxwell 16, Des Moines North 0
Durant 12, Keokuk 0
Earlham 4, Des Moines Christian 0
Fort Madison 11, Easton Valley 1
Fort Madison 6, Davenport Central 5
Fort Madison 7, Tipton 2
Harlan 10-2, Carroll Keumper 0-0
Belle Plaine 6, Central City 5
Central DeWitt 7, Davenport North 3
Decorah 13, Turkey Valley 1
