College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
BIG 12
Iowa St. vs. San Diego, ccd.
BIG TEN
Iowa vs. Southeast Missouri State, ccd.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Valparaiso at Missouri St. (2), ccd.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista vs. Baldwin Wallace, ccd.
Buena Vista vs. Bethany Lutheran ccd.
Dubuque 6, St. Mary’s 3
Dubuque 9, Swarthmore 1
Greenville 8, Loras 1
Neb. Wesleyan vs. Bowdoin (Maine), ccd.
LACROSSE
Clarke at Midland, ppd.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today