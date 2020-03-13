You are the owner of this article.
College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

BIG 12

Iowa St. vs. San Diego, ccd.

BIG TEN

Iowa vs. Southeast Missouri State, ccd.

MISSOURI VALLEY

Valparaiso at Missouri St. (2), ccd.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista vs. Baldwin Wallace, ccd.

Buena Vista vs. Bethany Lutheran ccd.

Dubuque 6, St. Mary’s 3

Dubuque 9, Swarthmore 1

Greenville 8, Loras 1

Neb. Wesleyan vs. Bowdoin (Maine), ccd.

LACROSSE

Clarke at Midland, ppd.

