College

NORTHERN SUN

Assumption 8, Upper Iowa 0, 5 inn.

Indianapolis 11, Upper Iowa 1, 5 inn.

IOWA COLLEGES

Bridgewater 8, Cornell 0, 5 inn.

Carroll 8, Cornell 0

