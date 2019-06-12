Prep
AREA
Clarksville 9, Janesville 4
Northwood-Kensett 10, West Hancock 0
Rockford 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
East Marshall 10-16, South Hardin 1-0
Hudson 3-8, Denver 1-5
Humboldt 12, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Don Bosco 13, Dunkerton 0
Mason City Newman 14, Lake Mills 0
Baxter 11, Riceville 9
BCLUW 1, Grundy Center 0
STATE
Belle Plaine 6, BGM 1
Waukee 13, Mason City 0
Cardinal 9, Iowa Mennonite 2
Fairfield 9, Mid-Prairie 1
Melcher-Dallas 12, East Union 2
Murray 14, Diagonal 1
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20, Harris-Lake Park 11
West Harrison 18, Boyer Valley 1
Des Moines Hoover 5-7, Des Moines Roosevelt 3-2
Carlisle 13, Bondurant-Farrar 1
Exira-EHK 4, Woodbine 1
Missouri Valley 10, Fremont-Mills 0
Montezuma 6, Tri-County 1
Southeast Valley 15, East Sac County 5
Tipton 11, Midland 1
Williamsburg 10-7, Maquoketa 0-2
Boone 4, Winterset 1
Burlington 10-12, Keokuk 0-0
Camanche 11-9, Davenport Central 1-7
South Hamilton 10, Greene County 1
Fort Dodge 17-1, Southeast Polk 3-11
