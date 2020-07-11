You are the owner of this article.
Softball: Weekend prep results
Softball: Weekend prep results

Prep

Saturday

METRO

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 15-1, Waterloo West 3-5

Mason City Newman 5, Columbus 4

AREA 

Clarksville 13, Roland-Story 0

Friday

METRO

Columbus 8, English Valleys 2

Waterloo East 14-16, Waterloo West 4-5

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 12-7, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0

Iowa City Liberty 2-4, Xavier 0-3

Wahlert Catholic 6-6, Dubuque Senior 5-5

OTHER

Central Springs 5, Charles City 2

Crestwood 6, New Hampton 1

Don Bosco 11, Wapsie Valley 1

East Marshall 3, Hudson 2

Independence 6-8, Vinton-Shellsburg 5-4

Jesup 14, AGWSR 8

Turkey Valley 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 3 (9)

