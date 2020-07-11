Softball: Weekend prep results

Prep
Saturday
METRO
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 15-1, Waterloo West 3-5
Mason City Newman 5, Columbus 4
AREA
Clarksville 13, Roland-Story 0
Friday
METRO
Columbus 8, English Valleys 2
Waterloo East 14-16, Waterloo West 4-5
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 12-7, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0
Iowa City Liberty 2-4, Xavier 0-3
Wahlert Catholic 6-6, Dubuque Senior 5-5
OTHER
Central Springs 5, Charles City 2
Crestwood 6, New Hampton 1
Don Bosco 11, Wapsie Valley 1
East Marshall 3, Hudson 2
Independence 6-8, Vinton-Shellsburg 5-4
Jesup 14, AGWSR 8
Turkey Valley 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 3 (9)
