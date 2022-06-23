 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Softball: Wednesday's Prep Scores

Prep

Wednesday’s results

METRO

East 10-6, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-1

Columbus 9, BCLUW 2

Cedar Falls 5-0, Dubuque Senior 3-10

Linn-Mar 13-15, West 0-2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 6-4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-1

Iowa City High 15, Iowa City West 12

Western Dubuque 14-6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-2

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-1, Iowa City Liberty 2-13

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 8, AGWSR 0

Denver 2, Grundy Center 1

Don Bosco 9, Colo-Nesco 2

South Hardin 8, Hudson 3

Riceville 12, Northwood-Kensett 0

Turkey Valley 6-6, North Fayette Valley 3-8

Williamsburg 11-6, Independence 1-1

MFL Mar-Mac 5, Clayton Ridge 1

East Marshall 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 3

Webster City 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3

