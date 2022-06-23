Softball: Wednesday's Prep Scores

Prep
Wednesday’s results
METRO
East 10-6, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-1
Columbus 9, BCLUW 2
Cedar Falls 5-0, Dubuque Senior 3-10
Linn-Mar 13-15, West 0-2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Hempstead 6-4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-1
Iowa City High 15, Iowa City West 12
Western Dubuque 14-6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-2
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-1, Iowa City Liberty 2-13
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 8, AGWSR 0
Denver 2, Grundy Center 1
Don Bosco 9, Colo-Nesco 2
People are also reading…
South Hardin 8, Hudson 3
Riceville 12, Northwood-Kensett 0
Turkey Valley 6-6, North Fayette Valley 3-8
Williamsburg 11-6, Independence 1-1
MFL Mar-Mac 5, Clayton Ridge 1
East Marshall 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 3
Webster City 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3