Softball: Wednesday's prep scoreboard

Prep
Wednesday’s results
AREA
Charles City 10-15, Decorah 9-11
Regionals
Class 1A
Don Bosco 3, Turkey Valley 2
Fremont-Mills 7, CAM 6
Griswold 4, Tri-Center 0
Exira-EHK 11, Sidney 1
Akron-Westfield 11, Westwood 1
LeMars Gehlen 4, River Valley 0
St. Edmond 8, AGWSR 1
Kingsley-Pierson 11, MMCRU 10
Remsen St. Mary’s 6, South O’Brien 2
Southeast Warren 12, Oreint-Macksburg 0
BCLUW 10, Lynnville-Sully 6
Calamus-Wheatland 3, Ed-Co 2
Central City 6, Kee High 2
Clarksville 10, Janesville 0
Collins-Maxwell 8, Colo-Nesco 0
Boyer Valley 11, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
East Union 13, Lenox 3
Highland 5, English Valleys 1
Moravia 8, Lamonia 4
Lisbon 10, Montezuma 0
Martensdale-St Mary’s 13, Grand View Christian 7
Newell-Fonda 12, Storm Lake St. Mary’s –
Mason City Newman 5, Saint Ansgar 3
North Linn 11, East Buchanan 1
North Butler 8, Riceville 0
Sigourney 11, Holy Trinity 1
Springville 5, Belle Plaine 4
GTRA 7, Algona Garrigan 5
Twin Cedars 11, Tri-County 1
Wapello 4, Lone Tree 2
Wayne 10. Moulton-Udell 0
Woodbine 2, Audubon 0
Class 2A
Treynor 6, AHSTW 3
East Marshall 3, Wapsie Valley 1
Logan-Magnolia 12, Lawton-Bronson 0
MVAOCOU 7, East Sac County 5
Ridge View 11, Alta-Aurelia 1
Pella Christian 5, Colfax-Mingo 3
Hinton 9, Sioux Central 4
North Union 8, Western Christian 0
Van Meter 11, Madrid 1
West Central Valley 3, Central Decatur 1
Lake Mills 7, Belmond-Klemme 5
Cardinal 12, Mediapolis 1
Cascade 10, MFL Mar-Mac 0
Central Springs 10, Emmetsburg 0
Alburnett 9, Columbus Catholic 5
Dike-New Hartford 13, Jesup 2
Durant 11, North Cedar 0
Grundy Center 9, Pleasantville 1
Interstate 35 22, Panorama 0
Iowa City Regina 11, Denver 1
Carroll Kuemper 3, Earlham 2
Louisa-Muscatine 10, Camanche 0
Dyersville Beckman 14, Maquoketa Valley 3
Van Buren 10, Pekin 10
Mount Ayr 13, Southwest Valley 1
Osage 8, Eagle Grove 5
Sibley-Ocheyedan 11, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 2
Ogden 4, South Hamilton 3
Clayton Ridge 7, South Winneshiek 6
South Hardin 6, West Frok 3
West Monona 13, Underwood 1
Wilton 13, Bellevue 3
Class 3A
Ballard 10, Des Moines Christian 0
Harlan 11, OABCIG 1
Sumner-Fredericksburg 7, Oelwein 0
Dubuque Wahlert 13, Waukon 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Clear Lake 4
Algona 12, Forest City 0
Estherville Lincoln-Central 2, Okoboji 0
Clarinda 8, Red Oak 2
Grinnell 8, PCM 1
Saydel 7, Pocahontas 0
Albia 2, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1
Atlantic 6, Shenandoah 4
Center Point-Urbana 7, Vinton-Shellsburg 2
Central Lee 14, Columbus 4
Chariton 13, Mid-Prairie 1
Crestwood 8, New Hampton 2
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 9
Independence 10, UNION 3
MOC-Floyd Valley 7, West Lyon 3
Mount Vernon 10, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Davis County 12, Centerville 0
Monticello 10, North Fayette Valley 0
West Delaware 18, Northeast 5
Roland-Story 10, Nevada 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Cherokee 0
Spirit Lake 9, Sheldon 1
Sioux Center 12, Unity Christian 2
Greene County 3, Southeast Valley 1
Davenport Assumption 10, Anamosa 0
West Burlington 10, Washingotn 0
West Liberty 10, West Marshall 2
Williamsburg 10, Clarke 0