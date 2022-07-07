 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Softball: Wednesday's prep scoreboard

clip art softball

Prep

Wednesday’s results

AREA

Charles City 10-15, Decorah 9-11

Regionals

Class 1A

Don Bosco 3, Turkey Valley 2

Fremont-Mills 7, CAM 6

Griswold 4, Tri-Center 0

Exira-EHK 11, Sidney 1

Akron-Westfield 11, Westwood 1

LeMars Gehlen 4, River Valley 0

St. Edmond 8, AGWSR 1

Kingsley-Pierson 11, MMCRU 10

Remsen St. Mary’s 6, South O’Brien 2

Southeast Warren 12, Oreint-Macksburg 0

BCLUW 10, Lynnville-Sully 6

Calamus-Wheatland 3, Ed-Co 2

Central City 6, Kee High 2

Clarksville 10, Janesville 0

Collins-Maxwell 8, Colo-Nesco 0

Boyer Valley 11, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

East Union 13, Lenox 3

Highland 5, English Valleys 1

Moravia 8, Lamonia 4

Lisbon 10, Montezuma 0

Martensdale-St Mary’s 13, Grand View Christian 7

Newell-Fonda 12, Storm Lake St. Mary’s –

Mason City Newman 5, Saint Ansgar 3

North Linn 11, East Buchanan 1

North Butler 8, Riceville 0

Sigourney 11, Holy Trinity 1

Springville 5, Belle Plaine 4

GTRA 7, Algona Garrigan 5

Twin Cedars 11, Tri-County 1

Wapello 4, Lone Tree 2

Wayne 10. Moulton-Udell 0

Woodbine 2, Audubon 0

Class 2A

Treynor 6, AHSTW 3

East Marshall 3, Wapsie Valley 1

Logan-Magnolia 12, Lawton-Bronson 0

MVAOCOU 7, East Sac County 5

Ridge View 11, Alta-Aurelia 1

Pella Christian 5, Colfax-Mingo 3

Hinton 9, Sioux Central 4

North Union 8, Western Christian 0

Van Meter 11, Madrid 1

West Central Valley 3, Central Decatur 1

Lake Mills 7, Belmond-Klemme 5

Cardinal 12, Mediapolis 1

Cascade 10, MFL Mar-Mac 0

Central Springs 10, Emmetsburg 0

Alburnett 9, Columbus Catholic 5

Dike-New Hartford 13, Jesup 2

Durant 11, North Cedar 0

Grundy Center 9, Pleasantville 1

Interstate 35 22, Panorama 0

Iowa City Regina 11, Denver 1

Carroll Kuemper 3, Earlham 2

 Louisa-Muscatine 10, Camanche 0

Dyersville Beckman 14, Maquoketa Valley 3

Van Buren 10, Pekin 10

Mount Ayr 13, Southwest Valley 1

Osage 8, Eagle Grove 5

Sibley-Ocheyedan 11, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 2

Ogden 4, South Hamilton 3

Clayton Ridge 7, South Winneshiek 6

South Hardin 6, West Frok 3

West Monona 13, Underwood 1

Wilton 13, Bellevue 3

Class 3A

Ballard 10, Des Moines Christian 0

Harlan 11, OABCIG 1

Sumner-Fredericksburg 7, Oelwein 0

Dubuque Wahlert 13, Waukon 3

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Clear Lake 4

Algona 12, Forest City 0

Estherville Lincoln-Central 2, Okoboji 0

Clarinda 8, Red Oak 2

Grinnell 8, PCM 1

Saydel 7, Pocahontas 0

Albia 2, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1

Atlantic 6, Shenandoah 4

Center Point-Urbana 7, Vinton-Shellsburg 2

Central Lee 14, Columbus 4

Chariton 13, Mid-Prairie 1

Crestwood 8, New Hampton 2

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 9

Independence 10, UNION 3

MOC-Floyd Valley 7, West Lyon 3

Mount Vernon 10, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Davis County 12, Centerville 0

Monticello 10, North Fayette Valley 0

West Delaware 18, Northeast 5

Roland-Story 10, Nevada 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Cherokee 0

Spirit Lake 9, Sheldon 1

Sioux Center 12, Unity Christian 2

Greene County 3, Southeast Valley 1

Davenport Assumption 10, Anamosa 0

West Burlington 10, Washingotn 0

West Liberty 10, West Marshall 2

Williamsburg 10, Clarke 0

