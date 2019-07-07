clip art softball

International

USA Cup

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

USA U-19 8, Scrap Yard Fast Pitch 0

USA 2, Japan 1

Final standings -- 1. Team USA 9-1, 2. Japan 8-2, 3. Team USA U-19 7-3, 4. Scrap Yard Fast Pitch 5-5, 6. Mexico 5-4, 6. China 4-5, 7. Puerto Rico 4-5, 8. Chinese Taipei 4-5, 9. Philippines 1-8, 10. Peru 0-9.

