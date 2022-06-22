Softball: Tuesday's prep scoreboard

Prep
Tuesday’s results
METRO
Columbus 3-10, Hudson 1-1
East 7, Iowa City West 1
Cedar Falls 7, Iowa City Liberty 2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-3, West 5-2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 15-16, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-1
Dubuque Senior 5-11, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-4
Dubuque Hempstead 8-0, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-4
Linn-Mar 12-10, Dubuque Wahlert 0-2
AREA
Green Mountain-Garwin 9, North Tama 3
Riceville 11, South Winneshiek 1
South Hardin 5, Wapsie Valley 2
Charles City 12, New Hampton 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 8-6, Crestwood 6-16
Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 4
Mason City Newman 11, Saint Ansgar 4
North Butler 6, Rockford 0
Osage 30, Northwood-Kensett 0
West Fork 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
BCLUW 17, Aplington-Parkersburg 5
East Marshall 12, Jesup 0