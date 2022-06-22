 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
SOFTBALL

Softball: Tuesday's prep scoreboard

  • 0
clip art softball

Prep

Tuesday’s results

METRO

Columbus 3-10, Hudson 1-1

East 7, Iowa City West 1

Cedar Falls 7, Iowa City Liberty 2

Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-3, West 5-2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 15-16, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-1

Dubuque Senior 5-11, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-4

Dubuque Hempstead 8-0, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-4

Linn-Mar 12-10, Dubuque Wahlert 0-2

AREA

Green Mountain-Garwin 9, North Tama 3

Riceville 11, South Winneshiek 1

South Hardin 5, Wapsie Valley 2

People are also reading…

Charles City 12, New Hampton 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 8-6, Crestwood 6-16

Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 4

Mason City Newman 11, Saint Ansgar 4

North Butler 6, Rockford 0

Osage 30, Northwood-Kensett 0

West Fork 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

BCLUW 17, Aplington-Parkersburg 5

East Marshall 12, Jesup 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News