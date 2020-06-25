You are the owner of this article.
Softball: Thursday's prep results
Prep

METRO

Dubuque Senior 6-7, Waterloo East 5-13

Dubuque Wahlert 7-5, Waterloo West 1-2

Western Dubque 3-6, Cedar Falls 1-9

AREA

North Butler 5, Riceville 2

Aplington-Parkersburg 4, Sumer-Fredericksburg 3

Baxter 12, North Tama 0

Clarksville 13, Rockford 1

Charles City 9, Saint Ansgar 6

