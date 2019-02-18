College women
Sunday
BIG 12
Iowa St. 3, Portland St. 2
BIG TEN
Iowa 5, Massachusetts 3
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 7, North Florida 0
Texas-San Antonio 2, Missouri St. 1
Texas Tech 4, Drake 0
New Mexico St. 8, Bradley 7
Illinois St. 8, San Diego 0
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 8, Arkansas Tech 7
Upper Iowa 8, Central Missouri 7
Central Missouri 2, Minn. St.-Mankato 0
Arkansas Tech 14, Minn. St.-Mankato 4
Linescores
IOWA ST. 3, PORTLAND ST. 2
Portland St.;110;000;0 -- 2;6;0
Iowa St.;120;000;x -- 3;5;0
Burk and Menlove. Hylen, Ksiazek (2) and Bosworth. WP -- Ksiazek (1-0). LP -- Burk (1-1). 2B -- Ponce (PS), Stites (ISU). HR -- Nearad (ISU), Schaben (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 3-5, Portland St. 3-5.
IOWA 5, MASSACHUSETTS 3
Iowa;201;000;2 -- 5;9;2
UMass;003;000;0 -- 3;7;0
Doocy and Lien. Oliver, Breidenbach (3) and Gimpl. WP -- Doocy (3-2). LP -- Breidenbach (0-2). 2B -- Kilian 2 (Iowa), Mayhew (Iowa), Ellis (Mass). HR -- Mayhew (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 3-6, Massachusetts 0-5.
UPPER IOWA 8, ARK. TECH 7
Upper Iowa;203;020;1 -- 8;9;2
Ark. Tech;200;022;1 -- 7;7;0
Wilcox, Kisch (5) and Draeger. Dempsey, Tolar (4), Shaffer (5) and Addis. WP -- Kisch (1-1). LP -- Dempsey (2-1). 2B -- Goodnight (AT), Coronado (AT), Loredo (AT), Brennan (UIU). HR -- Vasquez (AT), Goodnight (AT), Crogan (UIU), Green (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 2-1, Arkansas Tech 6-6.
UPPER IOWA 8, CENT. MISSOURI 7
Upper Iowa;106;100;0 -- 8;9;1
Cent. Missouri;040;012;0 -- 7;7;0
Thompson, Drahozal (2), Kisch (6) and Draeger. Hawkins, Clark (3) and Murray. WP -- Drahozal (1-0). LP -- Hawkins (0-1). Sv -- Kisch (1). 2B -- Crogan (UIU), Frenette (UIU), Cook (CM). 3B -- Markin (CM). HR -- Williams (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 3-1, Central Missouri 2-2.
