College women

Sunday

BIG 12

Iowa St. 3, Portland St. 2

BIG TEN

Iowa 5, Massachusetts 3

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 7, North Florida 0

Texas-San Antonio 2, Missouri St. 1

Texas Tech 4, Drake 0

New Mexico St. 8, Bradley 7

Illinois St. 8, San Diego 0

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 8, Arkansas Tech 7

Upper Iowa 8, Central Missouri 7

Central Missouri 2, Minn. St.-Mankato 0

Arkansas Tech 14, Minn. St.-Mankato 4

Linescores

IOWA ST. 3, PORTLAND ST. 2

Portland St.;110;000;0 -- 2;6;0

Iowa St.;120;000;x -- 3;5;0

Burk and Menlove. Hylen, Ksiazek (2) and Bosworth. WP -- Ksiazek (1-0). LP -- Burk (1-1). 2B -- Ponce (PS), Stites (ISU). HR -- Nearad (ISU), Schaben (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 3-5, Portland St. 3-5.

IOWA 5, MASSACHUSETTS 3

Iowa;201;000;2 -- 5;9;2

UMass;003;000;0 -- 3;7;0

Doocy and Lien. Oliver, Breidenbach (3) and Gimpl. WP -- Doocy (3-2). LP -- Breidenbach (0-2). 2B -- Kilian 2 (Iowa), Mayhew (Iowa), Ellis (Mass). HR -- Mayhew (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 3-6, Massachusetts 0-5.

UPPER IOWA 8, ARK. TECH 7

Upper Iowa;203;020;1 -- 8;9;2

Ark. Tech;200;022;1 -- 7;7;0

Wilcox, Kisch (5) and Draeger. Dempsey, Tolar (4), Shaffer (5) and Addis. WP -- Kisch (1-1). LP -- Dempsey (2-1). 2B -- Goodnight (AT), Coronado (AT), Loredo (AT), Brennan (UIU). HR -- Vasquez (AT), Goodnight (AT), Crogan (UIU), Green (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 2-1, Arkansas Tech 6-6.

UPPER IOWA 8, CENT. MISSOURI 7

Upper Iowa;106;100;0 -- 8;9;1

Cent. Missouri;040;012;0 -- 7;7;0

Thompson, Drahozal (2), Kisch (6) and Draeger. Hawkins, Clark (3) and Murray. WP -- Drahozal (1-0). LP -- Hawkins (0-1). Sv -- Kisch (1). 2B -- Crogan (UIU), Frenette (UIU), Cook (CM). 3B -- Markin (CM). HR -- Williams (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 3-1, Central Missouri 2-2.

