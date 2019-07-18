Prep girls
State tournament
At Fort Dodge
GAMES MONDAY
Class 1A
11 a.m. — Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. LeMars Gehlen (21-9)
11:30 a.m. — Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. Lynnville-Sully (26-8)
1 p.m. — Lisbon (32-6) vs. Wayne (23-8)
1:30 p.m. — Clarksville (31-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (29-6)
Class 2A
3 p.m. — North Linn (39-4) vs. Wapello (17-12)
3:30 p.m. — Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. Dyersville Beckman (29-13)
5 p.m. — East Marshall (31-4) vs. Ogden (25-7)
5:30 p.m. — Central Springs (28-7) vs. Alta-Aurelia (20-9)
Class 3A
7 p.m. — Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. Algona (17-10)
7:30 p.m. — Albia (27-4) vs. Waterloo Columbus (35-4)
GAMES TUESDAY
Class 3A
11 a.m. — Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. Mount Vernon (27-11)
11:30 a.m. — West Liberty (28-5) vs. Treynor (30-3)
Class 4A
1 p.m. — Carlisle (35-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (26-13)
1:30 p.m. — Independence (30-11) vs. West Delaware (30-10)
3 p.m. — North Scott (26-14) vs. Oskaloosa (25-14)
3:30 p.m. — Charles Cit (35-3) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14)
Class 5A
5 p.m. — Waukee (38-3) vs. Ottumwa (33-7)
5:30 p.m. — Indianola (33-4) vs. Johnston (34-8)
7 p.m. — Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. West Des Moines Valley (29-10)
7:30 p.m. — Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. Iowa City High (34-7)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.