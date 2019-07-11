clip art softball

Prep

Regional quarterfinals

Class 4A

Waterloo East 5, Decorah 2

Newton 2, Bondurant-Farrar 1

Mason City  10, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Oskaloosa 5, Grinnell 2

Glenwood 10, Lewis Central 3

Gilbert 5, Knoxville 1

Harlan 3, Perry 2

Winterset 5, Pella 3

Marion 3, Clear Creek-Amana 2

Burlington 11, Fort Madison 1

Fairfield 7, Keokuk 1

Western Dubuque 5, Maquoketa 1

Dubuque Wahlert 8, Clinton 3

Denison-Schleswig 10, Spencer 0

Iowa City Liberty 3, Washington 0

LeMars 7, Storm Lake 1

Class 5A

Waterloo West 4, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Des Moines Lincoln 7, Des Moines North 0

Sioux City East 3, Sioux City West 0

Davenport West 10, Davenport Central 0

West Des Moines Dowling 8, Des Moines Roosevelt 4

Davenport North 3, Iowa City West 1

Ames 7, Marshalltown 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 8, Council Bluffs Jefferson 6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments