Prep
Regional quarterfinals
Class 4A
Waterloo East 5, Decorah 2
Newton 2, Bondurant-Farrar 1
Mason City 10, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Oskaloosa 5, Grinnell 2
Glenwood 10, Lewis Central 3
Gilbert 5, Knoxville 1
Harlan 3, Perry 2
Winterset 5, Pella 3
Marion 3, Clear Creek-Amana 2
Burlington 11, Fort Madison 1
Fairfield 7, Keokuk 1
Western Dubuque 5, Maquoketa 1
Dubuque Wahlert 8, Clinton 3
Denison-Schleswig 10, Spencer 0
Iowa City Liberty 3, Washington 0
LeMars 7, Storm Lake 1
Class 5A
Waterloo West 4, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Des Moines Lincoln 7, Des Moines North 0
Sioux City East 3, Sioux City West 0
Davenport West 10, Davenport Central 0
West Des Moines Dowling 8, Des Moines Roosevelt 4
Davenport North 3, Iowa City West 1
Ames 7, Marshalltown 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 8, Council Bluffs Jefferson 6
