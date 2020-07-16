Softball: Regional scoreboard

Prep
Regional Quarterfinals
Class 1A
Region 3
Wayne 11, Lamoni 0
Region 5
Southeast Warren 5, East Union 2
Region 6
Sigourney 10, English Valley 1
Region 8
Easton Valley 6, Marquette Catholic 4
Class 4A
Region 1
Carroll 13, Denison-Schleswig 3
Spencer 11, Storm Lake 0
Region 2
Perry 4, Gilbert 0
Ballard 5, Boone 2
Region 3
Norwalk 8, Des Moines Hoover 0
Region 4
Knoxville 1, Pella 0
Lewis Central 3, Glenwood 1
Region 5
Center Point-Urbana 9, East 6
Mason City 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 1
Region 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Marion 2
Washington 10, Grinnell 7
Region 7
Fort Madison 5, Keokuk 0
Region 8
Dubuque Wahlert 11, Clinton 1
Central DeWitt 10, Maquoketa 0
Class 5A
Region 1
Sioux City East 13, Sioux City West 3
Region 2
Council Bluffs Lincoln 5, Council Bluffs Jefferson 4
Region 3
Des Moines Lincoln 17, Des Moines North 7
Region 5
Cedar Falls 1, Marshalltown 0
Region 6
Davenport West 4, Davenport Central 3
Region 7
Dubuque Senior 18, Cedar Rapids Washington 1
Region 8
Iowa City West 10, West 2
