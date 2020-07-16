You are the owner of this article.
Softball: Regional scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Softball: Regional scoreboard

Prep

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 1A

Region 3

Wayne 11, Lamoni 0

Region 5

Southeast Warren 5, East Union 2

Region 6

Sigourney 10, English Valley 1

Region 8

Easton Valley 6, Marquette Catholic 4

Class 4A

Region 1

Carroll 13, Denison-Schleswig 3

Spencer 11, Storm Lake 0

Region 2

Perry 4, Gilbert 0

Ballard 5, Boone 2

Region 3

Norwalk 8, Des Moines Hoover 0

Region 4

Knoxville 1, Pella 0

Lewis Central 3, Glenwood 1

Region 5

Center Point-Urbana 9, East 6

Mason City 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Region 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Marion 2

Washington 10, Grinnell 7

Region 7

Fort Madison 5, Keokuk 0

Region 8

Dubuque Wahlert 11, Clinton 1

Central DeWitt 10, Maquoketa 0

Class 5A

Region 1

Sioux City East 13, Sioux City West 3

Region 2

Council Bluffs Lincoln 5, Council Bluffs Jefferson 4

Region 3

Des Moines Lincoln 17, Des Moines North 7

Region 5

Cedar Falls 1, Marshalltown 0

Region 6

Davenport West 4, Davenport Central 3

Region 7

Dubuque Senior 18, Cedar Rapids Washington 1

Region 8

Iowa City West 10, West 2

 

