Softball: Regional results
Prep

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 1A

REGION 1

Akron-Westfield 13, Harris-Lake Park 0

St. Edmond 4, MMCRU 2

River Valley 5, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 4

LeMars Gehlen 5, Kingsley-Pierson 0

REGION 2

Newell-Fonda 12, Westwood 0

Audubon 11, Glidden-Ralston 3

Exira-EHK 5, Griswold 4

West Harrison 10, Boyer Valley 2

REGION 3

Lenox 12, Fremont-Mills 0

Twin Cedars 12, Diagonal 0

Central Decatur 3, Stanton1

REGION 4

Algona Garrigan 6, North Butler 4

Saint Ansgar 13, Northwood-Kensett 0

Mason City Newman 10, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Kee High 15, Turkey Valley 8

REGION 5

Collins-Maxwell 10, Colo-NESCO 0

Martensdale-Saint Marys 10, Melcher-Dallas 2

Grand View Christian 14, BGM 2

REGION 6

Lynnville-Sully 12, Tri-County 0

Winfield-Mount Union vs. New London

North Mahaska 7, Seymour 1

REGION 7

Clarksville 10, Don Bosco 0

Starmont 11, Dunkerton 0

AGWSR 2, BCLUW 0

Janesville 6, East Buchanan 5

REGION 8

Lisbon 5, HLV 3

Lone Tree 2, Highland 1

Central City 6, Calamus-Wheatland 1

Class 2A

REGION 1

West Monona 6, AHSTW 1

Council Bluffs St. Albert 5, Treynor 4

Underwood 10, Missouri Valley 3

Logan-Magnolia 10, MVAOCOU 5

REGION 2

Mount Ayr vs. Nodaway Valley

Woodward-Granger 9, ACGC 7

Earlham 12, Madrid 0

Van Meter 11, Panorama 1

REGION 3

West Lyon 5, Western Christian 4

West Sioux 12, South O’Brien 5

Ridge View 5, Sioux Central 3

Hinton 5, Lawton-Bronson 4

REGION 4

Ogden 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Grundy Center 5, South Hamilton 3

Interstate 35 vs. Pella Christian

East Marshall 2, Colfax-Mingo 0

REGION 5

Central Springs 10 West Hancock 0

North Union 9, Lake Mills 4

Emmetsburg 11, East Sac County 1

Manson-NW Webster 10, Pocahontas Area 5

REGION 6

North Linn 15, MFL MarMac 0

Hudson 5, Dike-New Hartford 4

Columbus 7, Osage 3

West Fork 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 4

REGION 7

Northeast 14, Clayton Ridge 2

Dyersville Beckman 9, Maquoketa Valley 8

Cascade 3, Jesup 2

REGION 8

West Branch 2, Pekin 1

Class 3A

REGION 1

Spirit Lake 8, George-Little Rock/Central Lyon 2

Sioux Center 10, Unity Christian 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 10, Okoboji 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7, Sheldon 6

REGION 2

Humboldt 10, Southeast Valley 0

Greene County 13, Carroll Kuemper 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 10, Cherokee 0

REGION 3

Creston vs. Des Moines Christian

Atlantic 11, Clarinda 0

REGION 4

Clarke 3, Centerville 2

Nevada 12, PCM 9

REGION 5

Williamsburg 12, South Tama 0

Solon 13, West Marshall 3

Benton15, Iowa Falls-Alden 2

REGION 6

Algona 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Clear Lake 14, Forest City 1

Crestwood 7, Waukon 1

New Hampton 1, North Fayette Valley 0

REGION 7

Mount Vernon 9, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Independence 7, Oelwein 0

Anamosa 9, Monticello 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 9, Union Community 3

