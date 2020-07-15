Softball: Regional results

Prep
Regional Quarterfinals
Class 1A
REGION 1
Akron-Westfield 13, Harris-Lake Park 0
St. Edmond 4, MMCRU 2
River Valley 5, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 4
LeMars Gehlen 5, Kingsley-Pierson 0
REGION 2
Newell-Fonda 12, Westwood 0
Audubon 11, Glidden-Ralston 3
Exira-EHK 5, Griswold 4
West Harrison 10, Boyer Valley 2
REGION 3
Lenox 12, Fremont-Mills 0
Twin Cedars 12, Diagonal 0
Central Decatur 3, Stanton1
REGION 4
Algona Garrigan 6, North Butler 4
Saint Ansgar 13, Northwood-Kensett 0
Mason City Newman 10, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Kee High 15, Turkey Valley 8
REGION 5
Collins-Maxwell 10, Colo-NESCO 0
Martensdale-Saint Marys 10, Melcher-Dallas 2
Grand View Christian 14, BGM 2
REGION 6
Lynnville-Sully 12, Tri-County 0
Winfield-Mount Union vs. New London
North Mahaska 7, Seymour 1
REGION 7
Clarksville 10, Don Bosco 0
Starmont 11, Dunkerton 0
AGWSR 2, BCLUW 0
Janesville 6, East Buchanan 5
REGION 8
Lisbon 5, HLV 3
Lone Tree 2, Highland 1
Central City 6, Calamus-Wheatland 1
Class 2A
REGION 1
West Monona 6, AHSTW 1
Council Bluffs St. Albert 5, Treynor 4
Underwood 10, Missouri Valley 3
Logan-Magnolia 10, MVAOCOU 5
REGION 2
Mount Ayr vs. Nodaway Valley
Woodward-Granger 9, ACGC 7
Earlham 12, Madrid 0
Van Meter 11, Panorama 1
REGION 3
West Lyon 5, Western Christian 4
West Sioux 12, South O’Brien 5
Ridge View 5, Sioux Central 3
Hinton 5, Lawton-Bronson 4
REGION 4
Ogden 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Grundy Center 5, South Hamilton 3
Interstate 35 vs. Pella Christian
East Marshall 2, Colfax-Mingo 0
REGION 5
Central Springs 10 West Hancock 0
North Union 9, Lake Mills 4
Emmetsburg 11, East Sac County 1
Manson-NW Webster 10, Pocahontas Area 5
REGION 6
North Linn 15, MFL MarMac 0
Hudson 5, Dike-New Hartford 4
Columbus 7, Osage 3
West Fork 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 4
REGION 7
Northeast 14, Clayton Ridge 2
Dyersville Beckman 9, Maquoketa Valley 8
Cascade 3, Jesup 2
REGION 8
West Branch 2, Pekin 1
Class 3A
REGION 1
Spirit Lake 8, George-Little Rock/Central Lyon 2
Sioux Center 10, Unity Christian 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 10, Okoboji 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7, Sheldon 6
REGION 2
Humboldt 10, Southeast Valley 0
Greene County 13, Carroll Kuemper 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 10, Cherokee 0
REGION 3
Creston vs. Des Moines Christian
Atlantic 11, Clarinda 0
REGION 4
Clarke 3, Centerville 2
Nevada 12, PCM 9
REGION 5
Williamsburg 12, South Tama 0
Solon 13, West Marshall 3
Benton15, Iowa Falls-Alden 2
REGION 6
Algona 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Clear Lake 14, Forest City 1
Crestwood 7, Waukon 1
New Hampton 1, North Fayette Valley 0
REGION 7
Mount Vernon 9, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Independence 7, Oelwein 0
Anamosa 9, Monticello 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 9, Union Community 3
