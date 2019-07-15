clip art softball

Prep

IGHSAU Regional finals

Class 1A

Algona Garrigan 1, AGWSR 0

Clarksville 10, Starmont 0

LeMars Gehlen 2, Westwood 1

Wayne 8, Melcher-Dallas 0

Lynnville-Sully 8, North Mahaska 3

Newell-Fonda 6, Ridge View 4

Collins-Maxwell 3, Grand View Christian 0

Lisbon 1, Belle Plaine 0 (13)

Class 2A

North Linn 5, Saint Ansgar 3

East Marshall 14, Jesup 1 (5)

Central Springs 6, East Sac County 0

Ogden 2, Earlham 0

Dyersville Beckman 4, Durant 2

Alta-Aurelia 5, West Sioux 3

Mount Ayr 9, West Monona 0

Wapello 4, Pekin 3

Class 3A

Waterloo Columbus 4, New Hampton 1

Davenport  Assumption 11, West Burlington 1

West Liberty 7, Anamosa 2

Louisa-Muscatine 1, Williamsburg 0

Treynor 5, Southeast Valley 3

Mount Vernon 3, Solon 2

Albia 9, North Polk 6

Algona 8, Spirit Lake 3

