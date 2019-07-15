Prep
IGHSAU Regional finals
Class 1A
Algona Garrigan 1, AGWSR 0
Clarksville 10, Starmont 0
LeMars Gehlen 2, Westwood 1
Wayne 8, Melcher-Dallas 0
Lynnville-Sully 8, North Mahaska 3
Newell-Fonda 6, Ridge View 4
Collins-Maxwell 3, Grand View Christian 0
Lisbon 1, Belle Plaine 0 (13)
Class 2A
North Linn 5, Saint Ansgar 3
East Marshall 14, Jesup 1 (5)
Central Springs 6, East Sac County 0
Ogden 2, Earlham 0
Dyersville Beckman 4, Durant 2
Alta-Aurelia 5, West Sioux 3
Mount Ayr 9, West Monona 0
Wapello 4, Pekin 3
Class 3A
Waterloo Columbus 4, New Hampton 1
Davenport Assumption 11, West Burlington 1
West Liberty 7, Anamosa 2
Louisa-Muscatine 1, Williamsburg 0
Treynor 5, Southeast Valley 3
Mount Vernon 3, Solon 2
Albia 9, North Polk 6
Algona 8, Spirit Lake 3
