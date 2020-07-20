You are the owner of this article.
Softball: Regional final scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Softball: Regional final scoreboard

Prep

Regional finals

Class 1A

REGION 1

Akron-Westfield 9, LeMars Gehlen2

REGION 2

Newell-Fonda 10, Exira-EHK 0

REGION 3

Wayne 5, Twin Cedars 1

REGION 4

Mason City Newman 8, Algona Garrigan 0

REGION 5

Collins-Maxwell 6, Martensdale-St. Marys 0

REGION 6

Lynnville-Sully 5, New London 0

REGION 7

Clarksville 6, AGWSR 1

REGION 8

Lisbon 4, Central City 1

Class 2A

REGION 1

Underwood 8, West Monona 4

REGION 2

Mount Ayr 4, Earlham 3

REGION 3

Ridge View 5, West Lyon 0

REGION 4

Ogden 1, East Marshall 0

REGION 5

Central Springs 4, Emmetsburg 1

REGION 6

North Linn 6, Columbus 0

REGION 7

Northeast 2, Iowa City Regina 1

REGION 8

Louisa-Muscatine 5, Wilton 2

Class 3A

REGION 1

Boyden Hull/Rock Valley 16, Spirit Lake 10

REGION 2

Humboldt 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

REGION 3

Creston 5, Atlantic 3

REGION 4

Albia 2, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1

REGION 5

Williamsburg 8, Benton 1

REGION 6

Algona 2, Crestwood 0

REGION 7

Mount Vernon 12, Anamosa 3

REGION 8

Davenport Assumption 10, West Liberty 0

