Softball: Regional final scoreboard

Prep
Regional finals
Class 1A
REGION 1
Akron-Westfield 9, LeMars Gehlen2
REGION 2
Newell-Fonda 10, Exira-EHK 0
REGION 3
Wayne 5, Twin Cedars 1
REGION 4
Mason City Newman 8, Algona Garrigan 0
REGION 5
Collins-Maxwell 6, Martensdale-St. Marys 0
REGION 6
Lynnville-Sully 5, New London 0
REGION 7
Clarksville 6, AGWSR 1
REGION 8
Lisbon 4, Central City 1
Class 2A
REGION 1
Underwood 8, West Monona 4
REGION 2
Mount Ayr 4, Earlham 3
REGION 3
Ridge View 5, West Lyon 0
REGION 4
Ogden 1, East Marshall 0
REGION 5
Central Springs 4, Emmetsburg 1
REGION 6
North Linn 6, Columbus 0
REGION 7
Northeast 2, Iowa City Regina 1
REGION 8
Louisa-Muscatine 5, Wilton 2
Class 3A
REGION 1
Boyden Hull/Rock Valley 16, Spirit Lake 10
REGION 2
Humboldt 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
REGION 3
Creston 5, Atlantic 3
REGION 4
Albia 2, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1
REGION 5
Williamsburg 8, Benton 1
REGION 6
Algona 2, Crestwood 0
REGION 7
Mount Vernon 12, Anamosa 3
REGION 8
Davenport Assumption 10, West Liberty 0
