Prep girls
Wednesday
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 9-12, Wapsie Valley 0-2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-13, Waterloo West 4-1
Iowa City West 10-5, Waterloo East 3-3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-4, Linn-Mar 0-2, 1st game 8 innings
AREA
AGWSR (Ackley) 4, West Fork 0
Crestwood 11-2, Waukon 1-1
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 4, Riceville 2, 11 innings
Humboldt 10, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
North Fayette Valley 12-17, MFL MarMac 5-4
St. Ansgar 5, Nashua-Plainfield 3
Union (La Porte City) 21, North Tama (Traer) 4
Waterloo Columbus 9-12, Wapsie Valley 0-2
