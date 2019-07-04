clip art softball

Prep girls

Wednesday

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 9-12, Wapsie Valley 0-2

Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-13, Waterloo West 4-1

Iowa City West 10-5, Waterloo East 3-3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-4, Linn-Mar 0-2, 1st game 8 innings

AREA

AGWSR (Ackley) 4, West Fork 0

Crestwood 11-2, Waukon 1-1

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 4, Riceville 2, 11 innings

Humboldt 10, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

North Fayette Valley 12-17, MFL MarMac 5-4

St. Ansgar 5, Nashua-Plainfield 3

Union (La Porte City) 21, North Tama (Traer) 4

