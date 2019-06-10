clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 3-8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert 15, Waverly-Shell Rock 4

AREA

Baxter 4, Tripoli 2

Calamus-Wheatland 16-31, East Buchanan 2-16

Clarksville 10, Riceville 0

Colo-Nesco 10, North Tama 1

Dike-New Hartford 10-7, Hudson 6-6

East Marshall 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

GMG 15, Dunkerton 3

Jesup 12-9, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 0-1

MFL/MarMac 7-1, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 3-9

Nashua-Plainfield 3, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 1

North Butler 11, Eagle Grove 1

North Fayette Valley 12-12, West Central (Maynard) 11-3

Osage 15, North Iowa 0

Dubuque Wahlert 15, Waverly-Shell Rock 4

Webster City 9, Iowa Falls-Alden 3

STATE

ACGC 6, Woodward-Granger 4

ADM 4, Ballard 1, 8 innings

Akron-Westfield 12, MMCRU 3

Albia 11, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3

Alta-Aurelia 8, South Central Calhoun 2

Ankeny Centennial 11-15, Ames 6-4

Atlantic 4, Lewis Central 2

BCLUW 1, West Marshall 0

Belle Plaine 8, HLV 7

BGM 16, Iowa Valley 6

Bishop Garrigan 12, West Hancock 0

Boone 9, Bondurant-Farrar 3

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 9, West Lyon 3

Burlington 5, Davenport North 3

Cascade 13-13, Bellevue 0-2

Center Point-Urbana 14-16, South Tama 2-1

Central DeWitt 4-8, Marion 1-3

Central Springs 14, Belmond-Klemme 4

Clarke 6, Chariton 2

Colfax-Mingo 26, Keota 0

Danville 6, Central Lee 5

Davenport North 7, Burlington 6

Edgewood-Colesburg 10-7, Marquette Catholic 9-2

Emmetsburg 16, Sioux Central 4

Estherville Lincoln Central 7, Spirit Lake 6

Exira-EHK 3, Glidden-Ralston 0

Fairfield 17, Mount Pleasant 5

Fort Dodge 12-12, Marshalltown 0-0

Fremont-Mills 7, East Mills 6

Gehlen Catholic 11, Clay Central-Everly 1

Gilbert 11, Nevada 0

Grand View Christian 17, Central Decatur 1

Greene County 6, Saydel 5

Hinton 10, Harris-Lake Park 5

Humboldt 4, Algona 1

IKM-Manning 15, Tri-Center 4

Interstate 35 6, Earlham 5

Knoxville 13, Southeast Warren 3

Kuemper Catholic 12, Denison-Schleswig 7

Lenox 12, Sidney 1

Lisbon 7, Alburnett 1

Louisa-Muscatine 15, Winfield-Mt Union 0

Lynnville-Sully 17, Tri-County 0

Manson-NW Webster 11, West Bend-Mallard 1

Melcher-Dallas 8, Cardinal 6

Mid-Prairie 4, Regina Catholic 1

Mount Pleasant 5, Fairfield 1

Mount Vernon 1-2, Beckman Catholic 0-1, 1st game 11 innings

MVAOCOU 6, OABCIG 5

Newell-Fonda 12, East Sac County 0

Newman Catholic 9, Rockford 1

Nodaway Valley 7, Griswold 5

North Mahaska 11, English Valleys 1

North Polk 9, Roland-Story 2

North Scott 10-11, Clinton 1-3

Norwalk 1-8, Oskaloosa 0-4

Ogden 3, Madrid 1

Okoboji 11, Sibley-Ocheyedan 8

Ottumwa 13-14, Des Moines North 0-0

Panorama 15, West Central Valley 10

Pleasantville 3, Van Meter 0

Regina Catholic 5, Mid-Prairie 2

Ridge View 8, Kingsley-Pierson 3

River Valley 4, Lawton-Bronson 3, 9 innings

Shenandoah 8, Clarinda 5

Sigourney 9, Montezuma 1

Sioux City East 11, Bishop Heelan 7

Solon 7-0, West Delaware 0-1

South O'Brien 6, St. Mary's, Remsen 4

Southeast Polk 12-6, Mason City 0-5, 2nd game 8 innings

Southwest Valley 10, Stanton 6

Treynor 10, Audubon 0

Twin Cedars 6, Moravia 4

Unity Christian 12, Trinity Christian 2

West Des Moines Valley 6-5, Waukee 4-7

West Harrison 7, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

West Sioux 12, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Westwood 14, Missouri Valley 1

Williamsburg 3-4, Benton 0-0

Winterset 8, Carroll 5

Woodbine 8, Ar-We-Va 7

Woodbury Central 1, West Monona 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments