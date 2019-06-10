Prep
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 3-8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Wahlert 15, Waverly-Shell Rock 4
AREA
Baxter 4, Tripoli 2
Calamus-Wheatland 16-31, East Buchanan 2-16
Clarksville 10, Riceville 0
Colo-Nesco 10, North Tama 1
Dike-New Hartford 10-7, Hudson 6-6
East Marshall 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
GMG 15, Dunkerton 3
Jesup 12-9, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 0-1
MFL/MarMac 7-1, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 3-9
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 1
North Butler 11, Eagle Grove 1
North Fayette Valley 12-12, West Central (Maynard) 11-3
Osage 15, North Iowa 0
Dubuque Wahlert 15, Waverly-Shell Rock 4
Webster City 9, Iowa Falls-Alden 3
STATE
ACGC 6, Woodward-Granger 4
ADM 4, Ballard 1, 8 innings
Akron-Westfield 12, MMCRU 3
Albia 11, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3
Alta-Aurelia 8, South Central Calhoun 2
Ankeny Centennial 11-15, Ames 6-4
Atlantic 4, Lewis Central 2
BCLUW 1, West Marshall 0
Belle Plaine 8, HLV 7
BGM 16, Iowa Valley 6
Bishop Garrigan 12, West Hancock 0
Boone 9, Bondurant-Farrar 3
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 9, West Lyon 3
Burlington 5, Davenport North 3
Cascade 13-13, Bellevue 0-2
Center Point-Urbana 14-16, South Tama 2-1
Central DeWitt 4-8, Marion 1-3
Central Springs 14, Belmond-Klemme 4
Clarke 6, Chariton 2
Colfax-Mingo 26, Keota 0
Danville 6, Central Lee 5
Davenport North 7, Burlington 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 10-7, Marquette Catholic 9-2
Emmetsburg 16, Sioux Central 4
Estherville Lincoln Central 7, Spirit Lake 6
Exira-EHK 3, Glidden-Ralston 0
Fairfield 17, Mount Pleasant 5
Fort Dodge 12-12, Marshalltown 0-0
Fremont-Mills 7, East Mills 6
Gehlen Catholic 11, Clay Central-Everly 1
Gilbert 11, Nevada 0
Grand View Christian 17, Central Decatur 1
Greene County 6, Saydel 5
Hinton 10, Harris-Lake Park 5
Humboldt 4, Algona 1
IKM-Manning 15, Tri-Center 4
Interstate 35 6, Earlham 5
Knoxville 13, Southeast Warren 3
Kuemper Catholic 12, Denison-Schleswig 7
Lenox 12, Sidney 1
Lisbon 7, Alburnett 1
Louisa-Muscatine 15, Winfield-Mt Union 0
Lynnville-Sully 17, Tri-County 0
Manson-NW Webster 11, West Bend-Mallard 1
Melcher-Dallas 8, Cardinal 6
Mid-Prairie 4, Regina Catholic 1
Mount Pleasant 5, Fairfield 1
Mount Vernon 1-2, Beckman Catholic 0-1, 1st game 11 innings
MVAOCOU 6, OABCIG 5
Newell-Fonda 12, East Sac County 0
Newman Catholic 9, Rockford 1
Nodaway Valley 7, Griswold 5
North Mahaska 11, English Valleys 1
North Polk 9, Roland-Story 2
North Scott 10-11, Clinton 1-3
Norwalk 1-8, Oskaloosa 0-4
Ogden 3, Madrid 1
Okoboji 11, Sibley-Ocheyedan 8
Ottumwa 13-14, Des Moines North 0-0
Panorama 15, West Central Valley 10
Pleasantville 3, Van Meter 0
Regina Catholic 5, Mid-Prairie 2
Ridge View 8, Kingsley-Pierson 3
River Valley 4, Lawton-Bronson 3, 9 innings
Shenandoah 8, Clarinda 5
Sigourney 9, Montezuma 1
Sioux City East 11, Bishop Heelan 7
Solon 7-0, West Delaware 0-1
South O'Brien 6, St. Mary's, Remsen 4
Southeast Polk 12-6, Mason City 0-5, 2nd game 8 innings
Southwest Valley 10, Stanton 6
Treynor 10, Audubon 0
Twin Cedars 6, Moravia 4
Unity Christian 12, Trinity Christian 2
West Des Moines Valley 6-5, Waukee 4-7
West Harrison 7, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
West Sioux 12, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Westwood 14, Missouri Valley 1
Williamsburg 3-4, Benton 0-0
Winterset 8, Carroll 5
Woodbine 8, Ar-We-Va 7
Woodbury Central 1, West Monona 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.