clip art softball

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 4-8, Jesup 2-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-13, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0

AREA

Hudson 7, North Fayette Valley 4

Iowa Falls Alden 7, Hampton-Dumont 4

Janesville 8, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 1

Lisbon 4-7, Starmont (Arlington) 0-0

Maquoketa Valley 19-7, East Buchanan (Winthrop) 9-6

Nashua-Plainfield 10, Riceville 9, 9 innings

North Butler 4, Mason City Newman 2

Oelwein 13, West Central (Maynard) 1

Sumner-Fredericksburg 12-12, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-2

STATE

ADM 3, Van Meter 0

Albia 10-9, Wayne 0-0

Ankeny 10-19, Ames 8-6

Ankeny Centennial 14-15, Dowling Catholic 4-3

Atlantic 3-7, Red Oak 1-3

Audubon 12, Glidden-Ralston 7

Belle Plaine 5, West Marshall 4

Belle Plaine 6, Twin Cedars 3

Benton 12-9, Vinton-Shellsburg 0-8

Bishop Garrigan 8, Manson-NW Webster 4

Bondurant-Farrar 7, Gilbert 0

Burlington 5, Davenport West 3

Carlisle 3, Clarke 0

Carroll 10, Perry 0

Central Decatur 6, Interstate 35 2

Central DeWitt 5-8, Maquoketa 0-3

Central Springs 25, North Iowa 2

Clear Creek-Amana 10-15, South Tama 0-3

Collins-Maxwell 4, Colfax-Mingo 0

Creston 8, Lewis Central 7

Danville 3, Central Lee 0

Davenport Assumption 11-2, Davenport North 0-0

Davenport West 7, Burlington 0

Des Moines Hoover 10-6, Des Moines Roosevelt 0-2

Eagle Grove 10, West Bend-Mallard 0

East Marshall 6, Pleasantville 0

East Sac County 4, OABCIG 0

Emmetsburg 14, Storm Lake 2

Exira-EHK 3, Ar-We-Va 0

Fairfield 3, Mount Pleasant 2

Forest City 12, Lake Mills 2

Fort Dodge 6-8, Southeast Polk 3-1

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8, Lake Mills 3

Grand View Christian 4, Nodaway Valley 2

Greene County 18, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 1

Harris-Lake Park 9, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7

Highland 11, Mediapolis 0

Humboldt 9, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Indianola 6, Oskaloosa 2

Interstate 35 6, Pleasantville 0

Lenox 4, CAM 1

Lynnville-Sully 6, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2

Marion 5, Beckman Catholic 1

Midland 9, Bellevue 4

Mount Ayr 11-16, Bedford 1-3

Mount Pleasant 5, Fairfield 1

Muscatine 12-5, Clinton 0-0

North Polk 10, PCM 0

Ottumwa 14-9, Des Moines Lincoln 0-1

Regina Catholic 11-9, Wilton 0-5

River Valley 10, Sioux City West 0

Rockford 7, Central Springs 3

Saydel 9, Panorama 7

Shenandoah 17, Tri-Center 0

Sidney 12, Stanton 5

Sioux City East 16, Council Bluffs Jefferson 4

South Central Calhoun 6, MVAOCOU 3

South O'Brien 7, MMCRU 5

Southeast Warren 3, Colo-Nesco 2

Trinity Christian 8, Unity Christian 7

Twin Cedars 8, West Marshall 5

Valley 18-8, Marshalltown 2-2

Waukee 12-2, Mason City 0-0

Webster City 10, St. Edmond 1

West Harrison 13, Whiting 0

West Monona 12, St. Albert 0

