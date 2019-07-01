Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 4-8, Jesup 2-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-13, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0
AREA
Hudson 7, North Fayette Valley 4
Iowa Falls Alden 7, Hampton-Dumont 4
Janesville 8, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 1
Lisbon 4-7, Starmont (Arlington) 0-0
Maquoketa Valley 19-7, East Buchanan (Winthrop) 9-6
Nashua-Plainfield 10, Riceville 9, 9 innings
North Butler 4, Mason City Newman 2
Oelwein 13, West Central (Maynard) 1
Sumner-Fredericksburg 12-12, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-2
STATE
ADM 3, Van Meter 0
Albia 10-9, Wayne 0-0
Ankeny 10-19, Ames 8-6
Ankeny Centennial 14-15, Dowling Catholic 4-3
Atlantic 3-7, Red Oak 1-3
Audubon 12, Glidden-Ralston 7
Belle Plaine 5, West Marshall 4
Belle Plaine 6, Twin Cedars 3
Benton 12-9, Vinton-Shellsburg 0-8
Bishop Garrigan 8, Manson-NW Webster 4
Bondurant-Farrar 7, Gilbert 0
Burlington 5, Davenport West 3
Carlisle 3, Clarke 0
Carroll 10, Perry 0
Central Decatur 6, Interstate 35 2
Central DeWitt 5-8, Maquoketa 0-3
Central Springs 25, North Iowa 2
Clear Creek-Amana 10-15, South Tama 0-3
Collins-Maxwell 4, Colfax-Mingo 0
Creston 8, Lewis Central 7
Danville 3, Central Lee 0
Davenport Assumption 11-2, Davenport North 0-0
Davenport West 7, Burlington 0
Des Moines Hoover 10-6, Des Moines Roosevelt 0-2
Eagle Grove 10, West Bend-Mallard 0
East Marshall 6, Pleasantville 0
East Sac County 4, OABCIG 0
Emmetsburg 14, Storm Lake 2
Exira-EHK 3, Ar-We-Va 0
Fairfield 3, Mount Pleasant 2
Forest City 12, Lake Mills 2
Fort Dodge 6-8, Southeast Polk 3-1
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8, Lake Mills 3
Grand View Christian 4, Nodaway Valley 2
Greene County 18, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 1
Harris-Lake Park 9, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7
Highland 11, Mediapolis 0
Humboldt 9, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Indianola 6, Oskaloosa 2
Interstate 35 6, Pleasantville 0
Lenox 4, CAM 1
Lynnville-Sully 6, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2
Marion 5, Beckman Catholic 1
Midland 9, Bellevue 4
Mount Ayr 11-16, Bedford 1-3
Mount Pleasant 5, Fairfield 1
Muscatine 12-5, Clinton 0-0
North Polk 10, PCM 0
Ottumwa 14-9, Des Moines Lincoln 0-1
Regina Catholic 11-9, Wilton 0-5
River Valley 10, Sioux City West 0
Rockford 7, Central Springs 3
Saydel 9, Panorama 7
Shenandoah 17, Tri-Center 0
Sidney 12, Stanton 5
Sioux City East 16, Council Bluffs Jefferson 4
South Central Calhoun 6, MVAOCOU 3
South O'Brien 7, MMCRU 5
Southeast Warren 3, Colo-Nesco 2
Trinity Christian 8, Unity Christian 7
Twin Cedars 8, West Marshall 5
Valley 18-8, Marshalltown 2-2
Waukee 12-2, Mason City 0-0
Webster City 10, St. Edmond 1
West Harrison 13, Whiting 0
West Monona 12, St. Albert 0
