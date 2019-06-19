Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 11-9, Union Community (La Porte City) 1-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10, Iowa City Liberty 5
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 5-3, Denver 3-5
Charles City 8, Central Springs 1
Crestwood 10-5, Oelwein 0-0
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 13, North Tama (Traer) 1
Dyersville Beckman 2-4, Independence 0-3
East Marshall 6, Grundy Center 5
Janesville 14, Dunkerton 0
Jesup 12-22, Dike-New Hartford 0-1
North Butler 5, Northwood-Kensett 0
Rockford 6, Osage 4
St. Edmond 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 2
Sumner-Fredericksburg 11-6, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 3-0
Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 14-16, Postville 1-1
West Marshall 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
STATE
ADM 10, Boone 0
Akron-Westfield 12, Hinton 2
Ames 8-9, Dowling Catholic 7-0, 1st game 8 innings
Ar-We-Va 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Atlantic 8, Kuemper Catholic 4
Bishop Garrigan 5, North Union 4
Bondurant-Farrar 4, Grand View Christian 1
Boone 6, ADM 5
Carlisle 6, Ballard 3
Carroll 12, Perry 3
Clarke 11, Martensdale-St Marys 1
Collins-Maxwell 11, Colo-Nesco 1
Edgewood-Colesburg 11-7, Springville 4-3
Fort Dodge 10-18, Mason City 0-1
George-Little Rock 16, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 8
Glenwood 12-12, Clarinda 0-1
Greene County 6, PCM 4
GTRA 5, Southeast Valley 4
Harlan 10, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0
Indianola 2, Norwalk 0
LeMars 6, Storm Lake 2
Lenox 10, Fremont-Mills 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 12-22, Central Elkader 0-0
MMCRU 4, Clay Central-Everly 2
MOC-Floyd Valley 13, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1
Mount Vernon 13-7, Benton 1-2
Newell-Fonda 13, South Central Calhoun 4
Newman Catholic 7, Eagle Grove 0
Nodaway Valley 15, Orient-Macksburg 10
Oskaloosa 5-9, Grinnell 1-1
Pella 9, Pella Christian 0
Pocahontas Area 8, West Bend-Mallard 0
River Valley 10, Ridge View 9, 10 innings
Roland-Story 1, Gilbert 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Lewis Central 0
South O'Brien 18, Harris-Lake Park 0
Spirit Lake 15, Western Christian 9
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 11, Sioux Central 3
Unity Christian 13, Gehlen Catholic 8
Waukee 13-15, Marshalltown 0-0
Webster City 7, Algona 3
West Delaware 11-11, Center Point-Urbana 1-1
West Harrison 8, Glidden-Ralston 7
West Monona 3, Kingsley-Pierson 0
West Sioux 6, St. Mary's, Remsen 5
Westwood 7, MVAOCOU 3
Williamsburg 4-6, Marion 2-3
Woodbine 13, Boyer Valley 3
Woodbury Central 12, OABCIG 5
