Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 11-9, Union Community (La Porte City) 1-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10, Iowa City Liberty 5

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 5-3, Denver 3-5

Charles City 8, Central Springs 1

Crestwood 10-5, Oelwein 0-0

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 13, North Tama (Traer) 1

Dyersville Beckman 2-4, Independence 0-3

East Marshall 6, Grundy Center 5

Janesville 14, Dunkerton 0

Jesup 12-22, Dike-New Hartford 0-1

North Butler 5, Northwood-Kensett 0

Rockford 6, Osage 4

St. Edmond 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 2

Sumner-Fredericksburg 11-6, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 3-0

Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 14-16, Postville 1-1

West Marshall 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

STATE

ADM 10, Boone 0

Akron-Westfield 12, Hinton 2

Ames 8-9, Dowling Catholic 7-0, 1st game 8 innings

Ar-We-Va 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3

Atlantic 8, Kuemper Catholic 4

Bishop Garrigan 5, North Union 4

Bondurant-Farrar 4, Grand View Christian 1

Boone 6, ADM 5

Carlisle 6, Ballard 3

Carroll 12, Perry 3

Clarke 11, Martensdale-St Marys 1

Collins-Maxwell 11, Colo-Nesco 1

Edgewood-Colesburg 11-7, Springville 4-3

Fort Dodge 10-18, Mason City 0-1

George-Little Rock 16, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 8

Glenwood 12-12, Clarinda 0-1

Greene County 6, PCM 4

GTRA 5, Southeast Valley 4

Harlan 10, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0

Indianola 2, Norwalk 0

LeMars 6, Storm Lake 2

Lenox 10, Fremont-Mills 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 12-22, Central Elkader 0-0

MMCRU 4, Clay Central-Everly 2

MOC-Floyd Valley 13, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

Mount Vernon 13-7, Benton 1-2

Newell-Fonda 13, South Central Calhoun 4

Newman Catholic 7, Eagle Grove 0

Nodaway Valley 15, Orient-Macksburg 10

Oskaloosa 5-9, Grinnell 1-1

Pella 9, Pella Christian 0

Pocahontas Area 8, West Bend-Mallard 0

River Valley 10, Ridge View 9, 10 innings

Roland-Story 1, Gilbert 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Lewis Central 0

South O'Brien 18, Harris-Lake Park 0

Spirit Lake 15, Western Christian 9

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 11, Sioux Central 3

Unity Christian 13, Gehlen Catholic 8

Waukee 13-15, Marshalltown 0-0

Webster City 7, Algona 3

West Delaware 11-11, Center Point-Urbana 1-1

West Harrison 8, Glidden-Ralston 7

West Monona 3, Kingsley-Pierson 0

West Sioux 6, St. Mary's, Remsen 5

Westwood 7, MVAOCOU 3

Williamsburg 4-6, Marion 2-3

Woodbine 13, Boyer Valley 3

Woodbury Central 12, OABCIG 5

