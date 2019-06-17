Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 4
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-4, Iowa City West 1-1
Waterloo West 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 4
AREA
AGWSR (Ackley) 4, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
BCLUW (Conrad) 10, South Hardin (Eldora) 0
Cascade 4, Jesup 3
Clarksville 10, Colo-Nesco 1
Decorah 4, Oelwein 0
Don Bosco 13-22, Tripoli 1-4
Dunkerton 7, Riceville 6, 8 innings
Easton Valley 12-16, East Buchanan 5-13
Edgewood-Colesburg 6-4, Starmont (Arlington) 0-6
Janesville 8, Baxter 7
North Fayette Valley 13-15, Postville 3-0
Osage 19, Nashua-Plainfield 3
Waterloo West 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 4
STATE=
AHSTW 6, Missouri Valley 4
Akron-Westfield 15, Harris-Lake Park 5
Ankeny 4-6, Ankeny Centennial 1-7, 2nd game 8 innings
Atlantic 10-13, St. Albert 3-1
Audubon 3, Logan-Magnolia 0
Belle Plaine 15, Keota 0
Benton 8-4, Clear Creek-Amana 7-12
BGM 1, Colfax-Mingo 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Burlington 10-12, Clinton 0-0
Camanche 10-3, North Cedar 0-1
Cardinal 9, Van Buren 3
Central DeWitt 9-2, Solon 3-7, 2nd game 8 innings
Collins-Maxwell 15, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Creston 12-9, Clarinda 0-2
Danville 7, New London 4
Des Moines East 2-0, Ottumwa 1-5
Durant 6, Regina Catholic 0
Earlham 6, Pleasantville 3
East Marshall 10, Bondurant-Farrar 3
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6, Chariton 2
Exira-EHK 9, Boyer Valley 0
Fairfield 4-5, Washington 3-3
Gehlen Catholic 4, MMCRU 3
Glidden-Ralston 11, Woodbine 3
Griswold 6, Stanton 0
Highland 10, Mediapolis 0
Hinton 12, Clay Central-Everly 0
Interstate 35 10, Des Moines Christian 3
Iowa Valley 6, Tri-County 5
Kuemper Catholic 1, Lewis Central 0
Lenox 1, Shenandoah 0
Lisbon 10-5, Marquette Catholic 0-4, 2nd game 8 innings
Lynnville-Sully 9, Montezuma 0
Madrid 5, Panorama 3
Maquoketa 5-2, Mount Vernon 4-6, 1st game 8 innings
Marion 10-9, South Tama 0-1
Melcher-Dallas 15, Lamoni 2
MOC-Floyd Valley 13, George-Little Rock 4
Mount Pleasant 4-5, Fort Madison 2-3
Murray 3, Central Decatur 2, 9 innings
North Mahaska 9, HLV 3
North Polk 6, Greene County 3
Northeast 14-16, Bellevue 0-6
Norwalk 5, Dallas Center-Grimes 1
OABCIG 9, Kingsley-Pierson 8
Pella Christian 6, Oskaloosa 4
Pleasantville 9, Earlham 0
Regina Catholic 2, Durant 0
Ridge View 6, Lawton-Bronson 3
River Valley 12, MVAOCOU 2
Riverside 7, Underwood 3
Saydel 5, Roland-Story 2
Sidney 8, East Mills 4
Sigourney 7, English Valleys 0
Sioux Center 6, Woodbury Central 3
Sioux Central 12, East Sac County 8
South Hamilton 8, Nevada 0
Spencer 4, Estherville Lincoln Central 1
Storm Lake 7, Western Christian 6
Treynor 5, IKM-Manning 0
Wapello 3, Winfield-Mt Union 0
Waukee 11-9, Southeast Polk 1-2
Wayne 3, Grand View Christian 2
West Burlington 17, Lone Tree 3
West Liberty 10-17, Tipton 5-2, 1st game 9 innings
West Lyon 15, Okoboji 0
Westwood 8, West Monona 2
Williamsburg 11-12, Center Point-Urbana 0-2
Wilton 6-7, Keokuk 4-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.