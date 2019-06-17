clip art softball

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 4

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-4, Iowa City West 1-1

Waterloo West 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 4

AREA

AGWSR (Ackley) 4, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

BCLUW (Conrad) 10, South Hardin (Eldora) 0

Cascade 4, Jesup 3

Clarksville 10, Colo-Nesco 1

Decorah 4, Oelwein 0

Don Bosco 13-22, Tripoli 1-4

Dunkerton 7, Riceville 6, 8 innings

Easton Valley 12-16, East Buchanan 5-13

Edgewood-Colesburg 6-4, Starmont (Arlington) 0-6

Janesville 8, Baxter 7

North Fayette Valley 13-15, Postville 3-0

Osage 19, Nashua-Plainfield 3

Waterloo West 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 4

STATE=

AHSTW 6, Missouri Valley 4

Akron-Westfield 15, Harris-Lake Park 5

Ankeny 4-6, Ankeny Centennial 1-7, 2nd game 8 innings

Atlantic 10-13, St. Albert 3-1

Audubon 3, Logan-Magnolia 0

Belle Plaine 15, Keota 0

Benton 8-4, Clear Creek-Amana 7-12

BGM 1, Colfax-Mingo 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Burlington 10-12, Clinton 0-0

Camanche 10-3, North Cedar 0-1

Cardinal 9, Van Buren 3

Central DeWitt 9-2, Solon 3-7, 2nd game 8 innings

Collins-Maxwell 15, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Creston 12-9, Clarinda 0-2

Danville 7, New London 4

Des Moines East 2-0, Ottumwa 1-5

Durant 6, Regina Catholic 0

Earlham 6, Pleasantville 3

East Marshall 10, Bondurant-Farrar 3

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6, Chariton 2

Exira-EHK 9, Boyer Valley 0

Fairfield 4-5, Washington 3-3

Gehlen Catholic 4, MMCRU 3

Glidden-Ralston 11, Woodbine 3

Griswold 6, Stanton 0

Highland 10, Mediapolis 0

Hinton 12, Clay Central-Everly 0

Interstate 35 10, Des Moines Christian 3

Iowa Valley 6, Tri-County 5

Kuemper Catholic 1, Lewis Central 0

Lenox 1, Shenandoah 0

Lisbon 10-5, Marquette Catholic 0-4, 2nd game 8 innings

Lynnville-Sully 9, Montezuma 0

Madrid 5, Panorama 3

Maquoketa 5-2, Mount Vernon 4-6, 1st game 8 innings

Marion 10-9, South Tama 0-1

Melcher-Dallas 15, Lamoni 2

MOC-Floyd Valley 13, George-Little Rock 4

Mount Pleasant 4-5, Fort Madison 2-3

Murray 3, Central Decatur 2, 9 innings

North Mahaska 9, HLV 3

North Polk 6, Greene County 3

Northeast 14-16, Bellevue 0-6

Norwalk 5, Dallas Center-Grimes 1

OABCIG 9, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Pella Christian 6, Oskaloosa 4

Pleasantville 9, Earlham 0

Regina Catholic 2, Durant 0

Ridge View 6, Lawton-Bronson 3

River Valley 12, MVAOCOU 2

Riverside 7, Underwood 3

Saydel 5, Roland-Story 2

Sidney 8, East Mills 4

Sigourney 7, English Valleys 0

Sioux Center 6, Woodbury Central 3

Sioux Central 12, East Sac County 8

South Hamilton 8, Nevada 0

Spencer 4, Estherville Lincoln Central 1

Storm Lake 7, Western Christian 6

Treynor 5, IKM-Manning 0

Wapello 3, Winfield-Mt Union 0

Waukee 11-9, Southeast Polk 1-2

Wayne 3, Grand View Christian 2

West Burlington 17, Lone Tree 3

West Liberty 10-17, Tipton 5-2, 1st game 9 innings

West Lyon 15, Okoboji 0

Westwood 8, West Monona 2

Williamsburg 11-12, Center Point-Urbana 0-2

Wilton 6-7, Keokuk 4-5

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments