Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo East 7, Cedar Rapids Washington 1, 2nd game ccd.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Waterloo West (DH), ccd.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls (DH), ppd.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3

AREA

Central Springs 3, AGWSR (Ackley) 2

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 18, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 4

Eagle Grove 12, Tripoli 2

Kee (Lansing) 11, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2

Osage 7, Riceville 4

Rockford 6, Aplington-Parkersburg 3

STATE

Akron-Westfield 23, Unity Christian 3

Albia 6, Fairfield 1

Atlantic 18, Treynor 11

Burlington 8, Louisa-Muscatine 4

Cascade 11, North Cedar 8

Chariton 4, PCM 1

Denison-Schleswig 14, MVAOCOU 7

Durant 1, Washington 0

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12, Iowa Valley 2

Emmetsburg 10, West Bend-Mallard 0

Fremont-Mills 9, Stanton 0

Glenwood 14, Creston 5

Highland 4, Sigourney 2

Humboldt 2, St. Edmond 0

Indianola 10-6, Urbandale 0-1

Lamoni 23, Moulton-Udell 14

LeMars 7, Hinton 1

Lewis Central 6, Kuemper Catholic 2

Melcher-Dallas 15-17, Mormon Trail 0-1

Midland 7, Easton Valley 6

Mid-Prairie 7, Wilton 5

Mount Ayr 2, Lenox 1

Mount Pleasant 8, West Burlington 4

Newell-Fonda 12, Okoboji 0

Nodaway Valley 5, Southwest Valley 4

North Union 12, Northwood-Kensett 2

Panorama 9, West Central Valley 4

River Valley 14, Sioux Central 10

Seymour 6, Orient-Macksburg 5

South O'Brien 12, Cherokee 2

Spencer 4, Sioux City North 1

Stanton 9, Fremont-Mills 7

Storm Lake 12, Pocahontas Area 1

Twin Cedars 18, Tri-County 7

Underwood 7, Shenandoah 5

West Burlington 6, Mount Pleasant 3

West Fork 11, Forest City 4

West Harrison 14, Glidden-Ralston 1

West Liberty 5-8, Regina Catholic 1-2

West Lyon 12, Spirit Lake 7

West Monona 12, Whiting 0

Westwood 7, Alta-Aurelia 1

Wilton 13, Mid-Prairie 8

Winfield-Mt Union 7, Danville 3

Winterset 6, Clarke 0

