Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo East 7, Cedar Rapids Washington 1, 2nd game ccd.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Waterloo West (DH), ccd.
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls (DH), ppd.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Waterloo East 7, Cedar Rapids Washington 1, 2nd game ccd.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Waterloo West (DH), ccd.
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls (DH), ppd.
Linn-Mar 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3
AREA
Central Springs 3, AGWSR (Ackley) 2
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 18, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 4
Eagle Grove 12, Tripoli 2
Kee (Lansing) 11, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2
Osage 7, Riceville 4
Rockford 6, Aplington-Parkersburg 3
STATE
Akron-Westfield 23, Unity Christian 3
Albia 6, Fairfield 1
Atlantic 18, Treynor 11
Burlington 8, Louisa-Muscatine 4
Cascade 11, North Cedar 8
Chariton 4, PCM 1
Denison-Schleswig 14, MVAOCOU 7
Durant 1, Washington 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12, Iowa Valley 2
Emmetsburg 10, West Bend-Mallard 0
Fremont-Mills 9, Stanton 0
Glenwood 14, Creston 5
Highland 4, Sigourney 2
Humboldt 2, St. Edmond 0
Indianola 10-6, Urbandale 0-1
Lamoni 23, Moulton-Udell 14
LeMars 7, Hinton 1
Lewis Central 6, Kuemper Catholic 2
Melcher-Dallas 15-17, Mormon Trail 0-1
Midland 7, Easton Valley 6
Mid-Prairie 7, Wilton 5
Mount Ayr 2, Lenox 1
Mount Pleasant 8, West Burlington 4
Newell-Fonda 12, Okoboji 0
Nodaway Valley 5, Southwest Valley 4
North Union 12, Northwood-Kensett 2
Panorama 9, West Central Valley 4
River Valley 14, Sioux Central 10
Seymour 6, Orient-Macksburg 5
South O'Brien 12, Cherokee 2
Spencer 4, Sioux City North 1
Stanton 9, Fremont-Mills 7
Storm Lake 12, Pocahontas Area 1
Twin Cedars 18, Tri-County 7
Underwood 7, Shenandoah 5
West Burlington 6, Mount Pleasant 3
West Fork 11, Forest City 4
West Harrison 14, Glidden-Ralston 1
West Liberty 5-8, Regina Catholic 1-2
West Lyon 12, Spirit Lake 7
West Monona 12, Whiting 0
Westwood 7, Alta-Aurelia 1
Wilton 13, Mid-Prairie 8
Winfield-Mt Union 7, Danville 3
Winterset 6, Clarke 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.