clip art softball

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert 9-4, Cedar Falls 8-1

Dubuque Hempstead 12-7, Waterloo East 1-0

Iowa City High 11-21, Waterloo West 0-0

Linn-Mar 10-6, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-1

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-5

AREA

Belle Plaine 7, Jesup 3

Central Springs 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Charles City 12, St. Ansgar 0

Hudson 7, BCLUW (Conrad) 6

Kee (Lansing) 20-9, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 7-1

Marion 7, Denver 0

Oelwein 4, Dunkerton 1

STATE

ADM 8, Bondurant-Farrar 3

Algona 3, Emmetsburg 2

Alta-Aurelia 13, West Bend-Mallard 0

Ballard 8, Boone 1

Bedford 14, Southwest Valley 2

Benton 7-9, Center Point-Urbana 5-4

Bishop Garrigan 13, North Iowa 0

Central DeWitt 7, Camanche 4

Collins-Maxwell 8, Des Moines Christian 0

Des Moines Roosevelt 7-7, Des Moines North 0-0

Eagle Grove 7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

Grand View Christian 15, GMG, Garwin 0

Grinnell 10, South Tama 4

Lamoni 18, Moulton-Udell 6

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Lone Tree 0

Lynnville-Sully 10, PCM 0

MMCRU 10, Sioux Central 1

MOC-Floyd Valley 11, Western Christian 1

Murray 12-17, Diagonal 0-0

Newman Catholic 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Northeast 4, Maquoketa 3

Okoboji 6, Pocahontas Area 1

Oskaloosa 4, Knoxville 0

Riceville 6, Northwood-Kensett 3

Saydel 7, St. Edmond 3

Stanton 5, Mount Ayr 2

Storm Lake 8, GTRA 1

Twin Cedars 5, Moravia 2

Van Meter 4, Clarke 3

Wayne 4, Central Decatur 1

West Burlington 4, Cardinal 0

West Marshall 8, Nevada 0

West Monona 6, OABCIG 3

Westwood 13, Ridge View 1

Woodbury Central 13, Lawton-Bronson 1

