Prep girls
METRO
Dubuque Wahlert 9-4, Cedar Falls 8-1
Dubuque Hempstead 12-7, Waterloo East 1-0
Iowa City High 11-21, Waterloo West 0-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar 10-6, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-1
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-5
AREA
Belle Plaine 7, Jesup 3
Central Springs 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Charles City 12, St. Ansgar 0
Hudson 7, BCLUW (Conrad) 6
Kee (Lansing) 20-9, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 7-1
Marion 7, Denver 0
Oelwein 4, Dunkerton 1
STATE
ADM 8, Bondurant-Farrar 3
Algona 3, Emmetsburg 2
Alta-Aurelia 13, West Bend-Mallard 0
Ballard 8, Boone 1
Bedford 14, Southwest Valley 2
Benton 7-9, Center Point-Urbana 5-4
Bishop Garrigan 13, North Iowa 0
Central DeWitt 7, Camanche 4
Collins-Maxwell 8, Des Moines Christian 0
Des Moines Roosevelt 7-7, Des Moines North 0-0
Eagle Grove 7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
Grand View Christian 15, GMG, Garwin 0
Grinnell 10, South Tama 4
Lamoni 18, Moulton-Udell 6
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Lone Tree 0
Lynnville-Sully 10, PCM 0
MMCRU 10, Sioux Central 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 11, Western Christian 1
Murray 12-17, Diagonal 0-0
Newman Catholic 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Northeast 4, Maquoketa 3
Okoboji 6, Pocahontas Area 1
Oskaloosa 4, Knoxville 0
Riceville 6, Northwood-Kensett 3
Saydel 7, St. Edmond 3
Stanton 5, Mount Ayr 2
Storm Lake 8, GTRA 1
Twin Cedars 5, Moravia 2
Van Meter 4, Clarke 3
Wayne 4, Central Decatur 1
West Burlington 4, Cardinal 0
West Marshall 8, Nevada 0
West Monona 6, OABCIG 3
Westwood 13, Ridge View 1
Woodbury Central 13, Lawton-Bronson 1
