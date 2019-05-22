Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 13-15, Dike-New Hartford 0-6
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-4, Western Dubuque 3-5
AREA
AGWSR (Ackley) 11, Hudson 0
Clarksville 3, Janesville 0
Clear Lake 13, Wavelry-Shell Rock 5
Crestwood (Cresco) 12, MFL/Mar-Mac 0
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 9, Dunkerton 5
North Butler (Greene) 12, Osage 6
Union (La Porte City) 16-19, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 4-17
STATE
Ankeny Centennial 13, Newton 0
Ar-We-Va 12, Boyer Valley 8
BCLUW 10, South Hamilton 4
Belle Plaine 11, Iowa Valley 1
BGM 14, Montezuma 0
BHRV 12, Trinity Christian 0
Boone 3, Ogden 2
Central City 7, Central Elkader 1
Central Decatur 5, Seymour 0
Central Springs 11, Eagle Grove 0
Cherokee Washington 14, Sioux City West 3
Clarke 8, Chariton 0
Colo-Nesco 12, GMG (Garwin) 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7, Exira-EHK 1
Denison-Schleswig 11, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0
Durant 5, Davenport West 2
Gilbert 7, East Marshall 5
Glidden-Ralston 13, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 3
Hinton 11, Whiting 0
Lynnville-Sully 6, North Mahaska 1
Maquoketa 9-9, Center Point-Urbana 3-8
Mount Pleasant 9, Central Lee 0
Mount Vernon 10-19, South Tama 0-2
New London 14, Mediapolis 4
Newell-Fonda 11, Spirit Lake 7
Newman Catholic 12, North Iowa 2
Nodaway Valley 14, Stanton 4
Okoboji 4, Spencer 3
Orient-Macksburg 15, Moulton-Udell 7
Ridge View 11, OABCIG 1
Rockford 20, Lake Mills 1
Sigourney 16, Tri-County 0
Southeast Valley 10, East Sac County 0
Treynor 2, Logan-Magnolia 1
Twin Cedars 2, Southeast Warren 1
Van Meter 13, Des Moines Roosevelt 2
Wayne 9, PCM 2
West Harrison 3, CAM 0
West Monona 15, MVAOCOU 0
West Sioux 7, St. Mary's, Remsen 2
Westwood 10, Lawton-Bronson 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.