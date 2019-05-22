clip art softball

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 13-15, Dike-New Hartford 0-6

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-4, Western Dubuque 3-5

AREA

AGWSR (Ackley) 11, Hudson 0

Clarksville 3, Janesville 0

Clear Lake 13, Wavelry-Shell Rock 5

Crestwood (Cresco) 12, MFL/Mar-Mac 0

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 9, Dunkerton 5

North Butler (Greene) 12, Osage 6

Union (La Porte City) 16-19, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 4-17

STATE

Ankeny Centennial 13, Newton 0

Ar-We-Va 12, Boyer Valley 8

BCLUW 10, South Hamilton 4

Belle Plaine 11, Iowa Valley 1

BGM 14, Montezuma 0

BHRV 12, Trinity Christian 0

Boone 3, Ogden 2

Central City 7, Central Elkader 1

Central Decatur 5, Seymour 0

Central Springs 11, Eagle Grove 0

Cherokee Washington 14, Sioux City West 3

Clarke 8, Chariton 0

Colo-Nesco 12, GMG (Garwin) 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 7, Exira-EHK 1

Denison-Schleswig 11, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0

Durant 5, Davenport West 2

Gilbert 7, East Marshall 5

Glidden-Ralston 13, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 3

Hinton 11, Whiting 0

Lynnville-Sully 6, North Mahaska 1

Maquoketa 9-9, Center Point-Urbana 3-8

Mount Pleasant 9, Central Lee 0

Mount Vernon 10-19, South Tama 0-2

New London 14, Mediapolis 4

Newell-Fonda 11, Spirit Lake 7

Newman Catholic 12, North Iowa 2

Nodaway Valley 14, Stanton 4

Okoboji 4, Spencer 3

Orient-Macksburg 15, Moulton-Udell 7

Ridge View 11, OABCIG 1

Rockford 20, Lake Mills 1

Sigourney 16, Tri-County 0

Southeast Valley 10, East Sac County 0

Treynor 2, Logan-Magnolia 1

Twin Cedars 2, Southeast Warren 1

Van Meter 13, Des Moines Roosevelt 2

Wayne 9, PCM 2

West Harrison 3, CAM 0

West Monona 15, MVAOCOU 0

West Sioux 7, St. Mary's, Remsen 2

Westwood 10, Lawton-Bronson 3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments