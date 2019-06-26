clip art softball

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 10-15, Aplington-Parkersburg 3-5

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-9, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-0

Dubuque Wahlert 5-5, Linn-Mar 1-13

Iowa City High 12-6, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-2

AREA

AGWSR 2, Grundy Center 1

Algona 7, Iowa Falls-Alden  2

Clarksville 10, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 0

East Marshall 20, Dike-New Hartford 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, South Hardin 5

Independence 10-12, South Tama 0-0

Janesville 17, North Tama (Traer) 7

Jesup 10-6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0-3

North Butler 11, Forest City 0

Oelwein 20, Postville 1

Rockford 15, Nashua-Plainfield 4

West Fork (Sheffield) 11, Osage 10

STATE

Ankeny 5-8, Urbandale 2-2, 1st game 8 innings

Ankeny Centennial 10-4, Ames 0-1

Ballard 12, Winterset 6

BCLUW 6, West Marshall 3

Beckman Catholic 10-5, Solon 0-4

Belle Plaine 12, Sigourney 7

Belmond-Klemme 16, Eagle Grove 4

BGM 12, HLV 0

Bishop Garrigan 8, Newman Catholic 7, 9 innings

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 11, MOC-Floyd Valley 10

Boyer Valley 16, Glidden-Ralston 15

Burlington 4-9, Danville 1-1

Carroll 12, Boone 11

Central Decatur 6, Lamoni 0

Central DeWitt 5-8, Mount Vernon 0-1

Central Springs 18, West Hancock 1

Colfax-Mingo 6, Lynnville-Sully 4

Collins-Maxwell 10, GMG 0

Creston 14, Red Oak 10

Denison-Schleswig 13, Lewis Central 1

East Sac County 18, Pocahontas Area 8

Edgewood-Colesburg 17-8, Maquoketa Valley 0-0

English Valleys 8, Tri-County 4

Fort Dodge 13-15, Marshalltown 0-0

Gehlen Catholic 10, Harris-Lake Park 0

Glenwood 12, Council Bluffs Lincoln 3

Highland 5, New London 2

Hinton 12, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 2

Humboldt 5, Webster City 3

IKM-Manning 10, Griswold 8, 9 innings

Indianola 10, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Lenox 5, Bedford 0

Lisbon 11, Easton Valley 0

Lisbon 14, Easton Valley 1

Melcher-Dallas 4, Southeast Warren 1

MMCRU 12, St. Mary's, Remsen 2

Murray 9, Martensdale-St Marys 7

Newell-Fonda 9, Alta-Aurelia 4

Nodaway Valley 5, Exira-EHK 3

North Mahaska 4, Montezuma 1

North Polk 10-11, Saydel 2-1

North Union 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3

OABCIG 11, MVAOCOU 5

Okoboji 10, Sibley-Ocheyedan 5

Oskaloosa 7, Norwalk 5

Ottumwa 7-7, Des Moines North 0-0

Pella 2, Newton 1

Ridge View 10, Kingsley-Pierson 6

Shenandoah 12, Southwest Valley 2

Sioux Central 9, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 3

Sioux City East 2, Harlan 1

South Hamilton 11, Gilbert 1

South O'Brien 11, Unity Christian 2

Spencer 6, Storm Lake 4

Spirit Lake 10, Estherville Lincoln Central 5

Valley 7-2, Waukee 5-8

Van Meter 5, Interstate 35 2

Wayne 3, Centerville 2

West Burlington 6, Winfield-Mt Union 0

West Delaware 19-8, Benton 9-3

West Harrison 7, Ar-We-Va 5

West Monona 10, Lawton-Bronson 0

Westwood 9, OABCIG 1

Williamsburg 4-8, Clear Creek-Amana 3-7

Woodbine 10, Coon Rapids-Bayard 7

Woodbury Central 7, River Valley 4

