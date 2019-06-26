Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 10-15, Aplington-Parkersburg 3-5
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-9, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-0
Dubuque Wahlert 5-5, Linn-Mar 1-13
Iowa City High 12-6, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-2
AREA
AGWSR 2, Grundy Center 1
Algona 7, Iowa Falls-Alden 2
Clarksville 10, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 0
East Marshall 20, Dike-New Hartford 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, South Hardin 5
Independence 10-12, South Tama 0-0
Janesville 17, North Tama (Traer) 7
Jesup 10-6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0-3
North Butler 11, Forest City 0
Oelwein 20, Postville 1
Rockford 15, Nashua-Plainfield 4
West Fork (Sheffield) 11, Osage 10
STATE
Ankeny 5-8, Urbandale 2-2, 1st game 8 innings
Ankeny Centennial 10-4, Ames 0-1
Ballard 12, Winterset 6
BCLUW 6, West Marshall 3
Beckman Catholic 10-5, Solon 0-4
Belle Plaine 12, Sigourney 7
Belmond-Klemme 16, Eagle Grove 4
BGM 12, HLV 0
Bishop Garrigan 8, Newman Catholic 7, 9 innings
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 11, MOC-Floyd Valley 10
Boyer Valley 16, Glidden-Ralston 15
Burlington 4-9, Danville 1-1
Carroll 12, Boone 11
Central Decatur 6, Lamoni 0
Central DeWitt 5-8, Mount Vernon 0-1
Central Springs 18, West Hancock 1
Colfax-Mingo 6, Lynnville-Sully 4
Collins-Maxwell 10, GMG 0
Creston 14, Red Oak 10
Denison-Schleswig 13, Lewis Central 1
East Sac County 18, Pocahontas Area 8
Edgewood-Colesburg 17-8, Maquoketa Valley 0-0
English Valleys 8, Tri-County 4
Fort Dodge 13-15, Marshalltown 0-0
Gehlen Catholic 10, Harris-Lake Park 0
Glenwood 12, Council Bluffs Lincoln 3
Highland 5, New London 2
Hinton 12, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 2
Humboldt 5, Webster City 3
IKM-Manning 10, Griswold 8, 9 innings
Indianola 10, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Lenox 5, Bedford 0
Lisbon 11, Easton Valley 0
Lisbon 14, Easton Valley 1
Melcher-Dallas 4, Southeast Warren 1
MMCRU 12, St. Mary's, Remsen 2
Murray 9, Martensdale-St Marys 7
Newell-Fonda 9, Alta-Aurelia 4
Nodaway Valley 5, Exira-EHK 3
North Mahaska 4, Montezuma 1
North Polk 10-11, Saydel 2-1
North Union 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
OABCIG 11, MVAOCOU 5
Okoboji 10, Sibley-Ocheyedan 5
Oskaloosa 7, Norwalk 5
Ottumwa 7-7, Des Moines North 0-0
Pella 2, Newton 1
Ridge View 10, Kingsley-Pierson 6
Shenandoah 12, Southwest Valley 2
Sioux Central 9, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 3
Sioux City East 2, Harlan 1
South Hamilton 11, Gilbert 1
South O'Brien 11, Unity Christian 2
Spencer 6, Storm Lake 4
Spirit Lake 10, Estherville Lincoln Central 5
Valley 7-2, Waukee 5-8
Van Meter 5, Interstate 35 2
Wayne 3, Centerville 2
West Burlington 6, Winfield-Mt Union 0
West Delaware 19-8, Benton 9-3
West Harrison 7, Ar-We-Va 5
West Monona 10, Lawton-Bronson 0
Westwood 9, OABCIG 1
Williamsburg 4-8, Clear Creek-Amana 3-7
Woodbine 10, Coon Rapids-Bayard 7
Woodbury Central 7, River Valley 4
