Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 5-5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-6, 2nd game 9 innings
Waterloo East 7, Cedar Rapids Washington 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-2, Western Dubuque 0-0
Linn-Mar 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5
STATE
Ankeny Centennial 13-6, Ankeny 3-2
Council Bluffs Jefferson 9, Sioux City West 7
Fort Dodge 12-6, Valley 10-2
Johnston 10-5, Ames 0-1
LeMars 9, Sioux City East 3
Ottumwa 10-11, Des Moines Roosevelt 1-3
Waukee 12-15, Southeast Polk 3-1
