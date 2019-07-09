clip art softball

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 5-5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-6, 2nd game 9 innings

Waterloo East 7, Cedar Rapids Washington 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-2, Western Dubuque 0-0

Linn-Mar 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5

STATE

Ankeny Centennial 13-6, Ankeny 3-2

Council Bluffs Jefferson 9, Sioux City West 7

Fort Dodge 12-6, Valley 10-2

Johnston 10-5, Ames 0-1

LeMars 9, Sioux City East 3

Ottumwa 10-11, Des Moines Roosevelt 1-3

Waukee 12-15, Southeast Polk 3-1

