Prep girls
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
4A regional finals
Oskaloosa 1, ADM 0
Carlisle 8, Boone 4
Charles City 11, Mason City 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 12, Ballard 6
Independence 4, Iowa City Liberty 2
North Scott 3, Fairfield 0
West Delaware (Manchester) 6, Central DeWitt 1
Denison-Schleswig 3, Sioux City Heelan 0
5A regional finals
Waukee 9, Sioux City North 0
West Des Moines Valley 6, Des Moines Hoover 1
Fort Dodge 3, Ankeny 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Iowa City High 2, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Indianola 5, Southeast Polk 4
Ottumwa 12, Muscatine 9
Johnston 9, Pleasant Valley 8
