Prep girls

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

4A regional finals

Oskaloosa 1, ADM 0

Carlisle 8, Boone 4

Charles City 11, Mason City 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 12, Ballard 6

Independence 4, Iowa City Liberty 2

North Scott 3, Fairfield 0

West Delaware (Manchester) 6, Central DeWitt 1

Denison-Schleswig 3, Sioux City Heelan 0

5A regional finals

Waukee 9, Sioux City North 0

West Des Moines Valley 6, Des Moines Hoover 1

Fort Dodge 3, Ankeny 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Iowa City High 2, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Indianola 5, Southeast Polk 4

Ottumwa 12, Muscatine 9

Johnston 9, Pleasant Valley 8

