Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 14-3, Waterloo West 6-1

Linn-Mar 9-11, Waterloo East 2-1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-9, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-6, Iowa City West 2-2

Dubuque Hempstead 12-9, Dubuque Senior 1-0

AREA

East Marshall 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2

Collins-Maxwell 12, Tripoli 0

Lisbon 14-15, East Buchanan (Winthrop) 0-4

South Tama 9, North Tama (Traer) 8, 8 innings

West Marshall 12, South Hardin (Eldora) 2

STATE

Albia 5, Centerville 1

Ankeny Centennial 13-14, Des Moines Lincoln 1-0

Ballard 9, Perry 2

Beckman Catholic 15-9, Clear Creek-Amana 4-4

BGM 5, Montezuma 4

Bishop Heelan 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 4, George-Little Rock 0

Carlisle 12, Winterset 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 4, Boyer Valley 2

Creston 9-9, Atlantic 3-5

Danville 5, Cardinal 4, 9 innings

Davenport Assumption 5, North Scott 3

Davenport West 11-12, Davenport Central 1-2

Davis County 4, Central Lee 3

Denison-Schleswig 1-4, Glenwood 0-2

Des Moines Christian 16-8, Woodward-Granger 9-2

Durant 11-14, Tipton 0-0

Fort Madison 9, Central Lee 6

Gilbert 11, Greene County 1

Gilbert 16, PCM 5

Indianola 8, ADM 1

Johnston 9, Des Moines Roosevelt 1

Keokuk 4, Fairfield 3

Knoxville 12, Chariton 0

LeMars 8, Sheldon 0

Lenox 7, Grand View Christian 5

Louisa-Muscatine 3, Wapello 2

Manson-NW Webster 12, Pocahontas Area 0

Melcher-Dallas 5, Seymour 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 6, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

Mount Ayr 8, Martensdale-St Marys 0

Mount Pleasant 6, Washington 5

Murray 10, Lamoni 0

Murray 18, Mormon Trail 0

Muscatine 12-7, Davenport North 0-3

New London 4, West Burlington 1

Newell-Fonda 4, Southeast Valley 3

North Polk 9, Roland-Story 5

North Scott 10, Davenport Assumption 5

Ogden 12, Pleasantville 6

Pleasantville 14, Ogden 1

Regina Catholic 2-8 West Branch 1-1

Ridge View 3, West Monona 0

Shenandoah 8-8, Kuemper Catholic 6-7

Sidney 7, Griswold 6

Sigourney 13, Tri-County 1

South Central Calhoun 11, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 4

Southeast Polk 14-17, Dowling Catholic 10-16

St. Edmond 12, North Union 0

Stanton 6, East Mills 2

Twin Cedars 18, Moulton-Udell 0

Van Meter 10-14, Madrid 0-0

Washington 12, Mount Pleasant 2

Webster City 13, Eagle Grove 1

West Bend-Mallard 8, Clay Central-Everly 6

West Liberty 10-12, Wilton 0-0

Westwood 20, Woodbury Central 6

Westwood 4, Ridge View 3

Winfield-Mt Union 5, Lone Tree 1

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Collins-Maxwell 17-1, 2. Lisbon 21-5, 3. Clarksville 23-1, 4. Newell-Fonda 28-5, 5. BCLUW (Conrad) 20-9, 6. Akron-Westfield 18-10, 7. AGWSR (Ackley) 16-5, 8. Lynnville-Sully 20-5, 9. Algona Garrigan 23-5, 10. Janesville 13-6, 11. West Harrison 22-2, 12. South O'Brien 21-3, 13. Twin Cedars 24-3, 14. Westwood 22-9, 15. Belle Plaine 18-7.

Class 2A -- 1. North Linn (Troy Mills) 30-3, 2. Durant 21-6, 3. Pleasantville 22-6, 4. Jesup 21-6, 5. West Monona 21-4, 6. Central Springs 22-6, 7. Wilton 15-11, 8. Iowa City Regina 11-13, 9. East Marshall (LeGrand) 21-4, 10. Dyersville Beckman 21-11, 11. Alta-Aurelia 15-6, 12. West Sioux 21-5, 13. Mount Ayr 13-2, 14. Van Meter 20-8, 15. Colfax-Mingo 18-4.

Class 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 26-1, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 26-2, 3. Humboldt 21-2, 4. West Liberty 18-1. 5. Waterloo Columbus 25-3, 6. Treynor 20-1, 7. Albia 18-3, 8. Anamosa 23-3, 9. Solon 20-12, 10. Camanche 24-4, 11. Williamsburg 26-9, 12. New Hampton 22-5, 13. Mount Vernon 22-9, 14. West Burlington/Notre Dame 18-7, 15. Atlantic 21-6.

Class 4A -- 1. Carlisle 23-3, 2. Charles City 28-0, 3. ADM (Adel) 21-5, 4. North Scott (Eldridge) 18-8, 5. Independence 25-10, 6. West Delaware (Manchester) 22-8, 7. Dallas Center-Grimes 17-10, 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-3, 9. Ballard 22-8, 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier 19-9, 11. Norwalk 17-8, 12. Mount Pleasant 16-6, 13. Central DeWitt 22-7, 14. Winterset 14-12, 15. Webster City 16-5.

Class 5A -- 1. Waukee 26-3, 2. West Des Moines Valley 22-5, 3. Fort Dodge 21-5, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 26-2, 5. Iowa City High 25-6, 6. Indianola 21-4, 7. Johnston 21-8, 8. Ottumwa 24-4, 9. Muscatine 19-7, 10. Pleasant Valley 17-10, 11. Dubuque Hempstead 22-6, 12. Des Moines East 18-9, 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 18-9, 14. Bettendorf 16-10, 15. Southeast Polk 17-12.

