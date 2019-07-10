Prep girls
CLASS 3A REGIONALS
Davenport Assumption 12, Columbus Junction 0
Monticello 10, Center Point-Urbana 9
Camanche 15, Tipton 0
West Burlington 7, Davis County 2
Humboldt 10, Sheldon 0
Algona 2, Estherville Lincoln Central 1
Spirit Lake 12, Okoboji 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13, George-Little Rock 1
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Central Lee 0
Centerville 10, PCM 4
Williamsburg 8, South Tama 1
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9, Chariton 3
Waterloo Columbus 11, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1
Clear Lake 17, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
New Hampton 12, Forest City 6
Iowa Falls-Alden 8, Hampton-Dumont 5
Solon 9, Mid-Prairie 1
Benton Community 7, Roland-Story 4
Mount Vernon 11, Nevada 2
West Marshall 11, Greene County 1
West Liberty 9, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
North Fayette Valley 4, Union Community 2
Anamosa 12, Oelwein 0
Crestwood (Cresco) 3, Waukon 0
Treynor 7, OABCIG 2
Sioux Center 9, MOC-Floyd Valley 3
Carroll Kuemper 6, Atlantic 5
Southeast Valley 8, Carroll 3
Albia 12, Saydel 2
Clarke 14, Creston 3
North Polk 8, Des Moines Christian 7
Shenandoah 12, Red Oak 2
CLASS 2A REGIONALS
Jesup 14, Woodward-Granger 1
South Hamilton 5, Madrid 0
East Marshall 10, Belmond-Klemme 0
Colfax-Mingo 12, Nodaway Valley 2
Pella Christian 4, Pleasantville 2
Ogden 8, Interstate 35 0
Van Meter 10, ACGC 0
Earlham 2, Martensdale-St. Mary's 0
West Monona 10, IKM-Manning 0
AHSTW 3, Missouri Valley 2
Mount Ayr 4, Logan-Magnolia 0
Underwood 9, Sydney 0
Alta-Aurelia 12, MVAOCOU 1
Woodbury Central 17, Cherokee 7
West Sioux 9, Western Christian 4
West Lyon 10, Hinton 6
Central Springs 11, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
North Union 10, Sioux Central 0
East Sac County 7, Emmetsburg 1
South Central Calhoun 7, Manson-NW Webster 0
Durant 10, Maquoketa Valley 0
Alburnett 12, MFL MarMac 5
Dyersville Beckman 4, North Cedar 1
Northeast 11, Cascade 1
North Linn 12, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Hudson 6, Grundy Center 3
St. Ansgar 8, Dike-New Hartford 0
Osage 11, Sumner-Fredericksburg 8
West Branch 3, Iowa City Regina 1
Wapello 8, Cardinal 1
Pekin 6, Wilton 3
Van Buren 4, Highland 3
CLASS 1A REGIONALS
Akron-Westfield 7, Kingsley-Pierson 2
LeMars Gehlen 2, MMCRU 1
Westwood 3, Remsen-St. Mary's 1
South O'Brien 4, River Valley 2
Newell-Fonda 15, Woodbine 0
Exira-EHK 7, Riverside 3
Ar-We-Va 5, West Harrison 4
Ridge View 11, CAM 1
Collins-Maxwell 10, East Union 0
Murray 9, Stanton 1
Lenox 12, Fremont-Mills 2
Grand View Christian 12, Bedford 0
BCLUW (Conrad) 9, Central Decatur 1
Wayne 2, Seymour 0
Twin Cedars 6, Baxter 0
Melcher-Dallas 10, Moravia 0
Lynnville-Sully 4, Lone Tree 3
BGM 2, Winfield-Mt. Union 1
North Mahaska 3, New London 1
Sigourney 14, Montezuma 2
Lisbon 7, Easton Valley 0
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 4, Bellevue Marquette 2
Belle Plaine 8, Calamus-Wheatland 5
Central City 7, Springville 5
Clarksville 12, Central Elkader 0
Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 8, Kee (Lansing) 2
Starmont (Arlington) 12, Janesville 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 8, South Winneshiek 4
AGWSR (Ackley) 2, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1
Mason City Newman 12, Rockford 0
Algona Garrigan 11, Northwood-Kensett 1
North Butler 11, Nashua-Plainfield 1
IGHSAU rankings
(Final)
Class 1A -- 1. Collins-Maxwell 22-1, 2. Lisbon 29-6, 3. Clarksville 28-1, 4. Newell-Fonda 34-5, 5. BCLUW (Conrad) 22-9, 6. AGWSR (Ackley) 18-6, 7. Lynnville-Sully 23-8, 8. Akron-Westfield 20-12, 9. Algona Garrigan 26-6, 10. South O'Brien 25-3, 11. Belle Plaine 22-8, 12. West Harrison 25-3, 13. Westwood 28-10, 14. Lenox 25-6, 15. North Mahaska 16-9.
Class 2A -- 1. North Linn 36-4, 2. Durant 27-6, 3. Jesup 26-9, 4. West Monona 28-5, 5. East Marshall 28-4, 6. Pleasantville 25-10, 7. Iowa City Regina 18-17, 8. Central Springs 25-7, 9. Mount Ayr 22-2, 10. Dyersville Beckman 26-13, 11. Wilton 18-19, 12. Van Meter 24-9, 13. Alta-Aurelia 17-9, 114. Ogden 22-7, 15. West Sioux 22-7.
Class 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 33-2, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 30-4, 3. Humboldt 26-2, 4. West Liberty 25-5, 5. Albia 23-4, 6. Waterloo Columbus 32-4, 7. Treynor 26-2, 8. Anamosa 29-4, 9. Camanche 30-7, 10. Williamsburg 29-11, 11. Solon 21-15, 12. North Polk 20-10, 13. Mount Vernon 24-11, 14. Carroll 21-1, 15. New Hampton 27-7.
Class 4A -- 1. Carlisle 36-3, 2. ADM 27-6, 3. North Scott 24-14, 4. Charles City 33-3, 5. Independence 28-11, 6. West Delaware 28-10, 7. Dallas Center-Grimes 22-13, 8. Ballard 25-9, 9. Central DeWitt 27-8, 10. Winterset 18-14, 11. Cedar Rapids Xavier 24-15, 12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-5, 13. Norwalk 19-14, 14. Oskaloosa 22-14, 15. Webster City 21-6.
Class 5A -- 1. Waukee 36-3, 2. Fort Dodge 32-6, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 34-2, 4. Indianola 31-4, 5. Johnston 32-8, 6. Iowa City High 32-7, 7. Muscatine 30-7, 8. West Des Moines Valley 27-10, 9. Ottumwa 31-6, 10. Pleasant Valley 26-12, 11. Dubuque Hempstead 31-7, 12. Southeast Polk 23-16, 13. Ankeny Centennial 26-11, 14. Des Moines East 26-13, 15. Bettendorf 22-14.
