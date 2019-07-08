Prep girls
METRO
Dubuque Wahlert 10-14, Waterloo West 1-11
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16-6, Iowa City Liberty 1-1
Iowa City West 3-4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-16
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-5, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-7
Dubuque Hempstead 4-7, Linn-Mar 1-5
AREA
Jesup 4-5, Hudson 3-2
Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 11, Oelwein 0
STATE
ADM 2, Ballard 1
Albia 6, Twin Cedars 3
Ankeny Centennial 2-4, Urbandale 1-0
Carlisle 10-11, Carroll 0-0
Davenport Assumption 14-16, Clinton 3-0
Des Moines East 2-1, Des Moines Hoover 0-2
Fort Dodge 14-9, Mason City 4-0
Humboldt 10, Clear Lake 0
Indianola 2, Norwalk 0
LeMars 11, Sioux City West 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 4, Storm Lake 3 (8)
Muscatine 3-9, North Scott 2-2
Oskaloosa 3-5, Pella 1-2
Shenandoah 8, Council Bluffs Lincoln 5
Sioux City East 12, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Southeast Polk 7-9, Valley 5-7
Waukee 11-8, Marshalltown 1-0
Winterset 10, Perry 2
CLASS 1A REGIONALS
Kingsley-Pierson 10, GTRA 7
Lemars Gehlen 12, Whiting 0
MMCRU 6, Harris-Lake Park 2
Remsen St. Mary's 6, Clay Central-Everly 3
South O'Brien 12, Trinity Christian 0
River Valley 9, Storm Lake St. Mary's 5
Woodbine 16, Glidden-Ralston 4
Riverside 7, Boyer Vallejy 3
Exira-EHK 8, Audubon 2
Ar-We-Va 9, St. Albert 8
CAM 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
East Union 6, Orient-Macksburg 5
Murray 13, East Mills 1
Stanton 8, Southwest Valley 6
Fremont-Mills 4, Griswold 3
Bedford 14, Diagonal 2
Central Decatur 9, Colo-Nesco 7
Wayne 14, Southeast Warren 2
Seymour 12, Mormon Trail 0
Baxter 11, Lamoni 0
Moravia 10, Moulton-Udell 0
Lone Tree 4, English Valleys 0
Winfield-Mt. Union 9, Tri-County 1
BGM 12, Iowa Mennonite 0
New London 2, HLV 1
Sigourney 12, Keota 0
Montezuma 16, Iowa Valley 6
Easton Valley 14, East Buchanan 12
Don Bosco 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Bellevue Marquette 6, Midland 3
Calamus-Wheatland 13, GMG 1
Springville 8, North Tama 0
Central Elkader 4, Wapsie Valley 1
Kee (Lansing) 16, Postville 0
Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 13, West Central (Maynard) 0
Starmont (Arlington) 10, Dunkerton 1
South Winneshiek (Calmar) 13, Tripoli 1
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 8, Riceville 3
Mason City Newman 11, West Bend-Mallard 1
Rockford 11, West Hancock 1
Northwood-Kensett 19, North Iowa 2
Nashua-Plainfield 7, West Fork 6
CLASS 2A REGIONALS
Woodward-Granger 4, South Hardin 3
Belmond-Klemme 11, Eagle Grove 5
Pella Christian 11, Panorama 1
ACGC 9, West Central Valley 0
IKM-Manning 12, Tri-Center 2
Logan-Magnolia 9, Clarinda 2
MVAOCOU 7, Unity Christian 4
Western Christian 7, Lawton-Bronson 2
Sibley-Ocheyedan 6, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 5
East Sac County 8, Pocahontas Area 0
Maquoketa Valley 11, Bellevue 2
North Cedar 11, Clayton Ridge 4
Aplington-Parkersburg 9, Denver 7
Dike-New Hartford 14, Lake Mills 8
West Branch 10, Mediapolis 0
Pekin 3, Danville 0
IGHSAU rankings
(Final 1A, 2A, 3A rankings. 4A, 5A will be released Wednesday)
Class 1A -- 1. Collins-Maxwell 22-1, 2. Lisbon 29-6, 3. Clarksville 28-1, 4. Newell-Fonda 34-5, 5. BCLUW (Conrad) 22-9, 6. AGWSR (Ackley) 18-6, 7. Lynnville-Sully 23-8, 8. Akron-Westfield 20-12, 9. Algona Garrigan 26-6, 10. South O'Brien 25-3, 11. Belle Plaine 22-8, 12. West Harrison 25-3, 13. Westwood 28-10, 14. Lenox 25-6, 15. North Mahaska 16-9.
Class 2A -- 1. North Linn 36-4, 2. Durant 27-6, 3. Jesup 26-9, 4. West Monona 28-5, 5. East Marshall 28-4, 6. Pleasantville 25-10, 7. Iowa City Regina 18-17, 8. Central Springs 25-7, 9. Mount Ayr 22-2, 10. Dyersville Beckman 26-13, 11. Wilton 18-19, 12. Van Meter 24-9, 13. Alta-Aurelia 17-9, 114. Ogden 22-7, 15. West Sioux 22-7.
Class 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 33-2, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 30-4, 3. Humboldt 26-2, 4. West Liberty 25-5, 5. Albia 23-4, 6. Waterloo Columbus 32-4, 7. Treynor 26-2, 8. Anamosa 29-4, 9. Camanche 30-7, 10. Williamsburg 29-11, 11. Solon 21-15, 12. North Polk 20-10, 13. Mount Vernon 24-11, 14. Carroll 21-1, 15. New Hampton 27-7.
