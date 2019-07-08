clip art softball

METRO

Dubuque Wahlert 10-14, Waterloo West 1-11

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16-6, Iowa City Liberty 1-1

Iowa City West 3-4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-16

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-5, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-7

Dubuque Hempstead 4-7, Linn-Mar 1-5

AREA

Jesup 4-5, Hudson 3-2

Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 11, Oelwein 0

STATE

ADM 2, Ballard 1

Albia 6, Twin Cedars 3

Ankeny Centennial 2-4, Urbandale 1-0

Baxter 11, Lamoni 0

Carlisle 10-11, Carroll 0-0

Davenport Assumption 14-16, Clinton 3-0

Des Moines East 2-1, Des Moines Hoover 0-2

Fort Dodge 14-9, Mason City 4-0

Fremont-Mills 4, Griswold 3

Humboldt 10, Clear Lake 0

Indianola 2, Norwalk 0

LeMars 11, Sioux City West 1

Logan-Magnolia 9, Clarinda 2

MOC-Floyd Valley 4, Storm Lake 3 (8)

Montezuma 16, Iowa Valley 6

Muscatine 3-9, North Scott 2-2

Oskaloosa 3-5, Pella 1-2

Shenandoah 8, Council Bluffs Lincoln 5

Sioux City East 12, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Southeast Polk 7-9, Valley 5-7

Waukee 11-8, Marshalltown 1-0

Wayne 14, Southeast Warren 2

West Branch 10, Mediapolis 0

Winfield-Mt Union 9, Tri-County 1

Winterset 10, Perry 2

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

Kingsley-Pierson 10, GTRA 7

Lemars Gehlen 12, Whiting 0

MMCRU 6, Harris-Lake Park 2

Remsen St. Mary's 6, Clay Central-Everly 3

South O'Brien 12, Trinity Christian 0

River Valley 9, Storm Lake St. Mary's 5

Woodbine 16, Glidden-Ralston 4

Riverside 7, Boyer Vallejy 3

Exira-EHK 8, Audubon 2

Ar-We-Va 9, St. Albert 8

CAM 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

East Union 6, Orient-Macksburg 5

Murray 13, East Mills 1

Stanton 8, Southwest Valley 6

Bedford 14, Diagonal 2

Central Decatur 9, Colo-Nesco 7

Seymour 12, Mormon Trail 0

Moravia 10, Moulton-Udell 0

Lone Tree 4, English Valleys 0

Winfield-Mt. Union 9, Tri-County 1

BGM 12, Iowa Mennonite 0

New London 2, HLV 1

Sigourney 12, Keota 0

Montezuma 16, Iowa Valley 6

Easton Valley 14, East Buchanan 12

Don Bosco 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Bellevue Marquette 6, Midland 3

Calamus-Wheatland 13, GMG 1

Springville 8, North Tama 0

Central Elkader 4, Wapsie Valley 1

Kee (Lansing) 16, Postville 0

Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 13, West Central (Maynard) 0

Starmont (Arlington) 10, Dunkerton 1

South Winneshiek (Calmar) 13, Tripoli 1

Fort Dodge St. Edmond 8, Riceville 3

Mason City Newman 11, West Bend-Mallard 1

Rockford 11, West Hancock 1

Northwood-Kensett 19, North Iowa 2

Nashua-Plainfield 7, West Fork 6

CLASS 2A REGIONALS

Woodward-Granger 4, South Hardin 3

Belmond-Klemme 11, Eagle Grove 5

Pella Christian 11, Panorama 1

ACGC 9, West Central Valley 0

IKM-Manning 12, Tri-Center 2

Logan-Magnolia 9, Clarinda 2

MVAOCOU 7, Unity Christian 4

Western Christian 7, Lawton-Bronson 2

Sibley-Ocheyedan 6, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 5

East Sac County 8, Pocahontas Area 0

Maquoketa Valley 11, Bellevue 2

North Cedar 11, Clayton Ridge 4

Aplington-Parkersburg 9, Denver 7

Dike-New Hartford 14, Lake Mills 8

West Branch 10, Mediapolis 0

Pekin 3, Danville 0

IGHSAU rankings

(Final 1A, 2A, 3A rankings. 4A, 5A will be released Wednesday)

Class 1A -- 1. Collins-Maxwell 22-1, 2. Lisbon 29-6, 3. Clarksville 28-1, 4. Newell-Fonda 34-5, 5. BCLUW (Conrad) 22-9, 6. AGWSR (Ackley) 18-6, 7. Lynnville-Sully 23-8, 8. Akron-Westfield 20-12, 9. Algona Garrigan 26-6, 10. South O'Brien 25-3, 11. Belle Plaine 22-8, 12. West Harrison 25-3, 13. Westwood 28-10, 14. Lenox 25-6, 15. North Mahaska 16-9.

Class 2A -- 1. North Linn 36-4, 2. Durant 27-6, 3. Jesup 26-9, 4. West Monona 28-5, 5. East Marshall 28-4, 6. Pleasantville 25-10, 7. Iowa City Regina 18-17, 8. Central Springs 25-7, 9. Mount Ayr 22-2, 10. Dyersville Beckman 26-13, 11. Wilton 18-19, 12. Van Meter 24-9, 13. Alta-Aurelia 17-9, 114. Ogden 22-7, 15. West Sioux 22-7.

Class 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 33-2, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 30-4, 3. Humboldt 26-2, 4. West Liberty 25-5, 5. Albia 23-4, 6. Waterloo Columbus 32-4, 7. Treynor 26-2, 8. Anamosa 29-4, 9. Camanche 30-7, 10. Williamsburg 29-11, 11. Solon 21-15, 12. North Polk 20-10, 13. Mount Vernon 24-11, 14. Carroll 21-1, 15. New Hampton 27-7.

