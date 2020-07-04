You are the owner of this article.
Softball: Prep scoreboards
SOFTBALL

Friday's results

METRO

Columbus 13, Dike-New Hartford 3

Iowa City Liberty 7-9, Waterloo West 0-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-3, Dubuque Wahlert 0-0

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-2, Dubuque Hempstead 1-1

AREA

Clarksville 7-14, Don Bosco 0-3

Grundy Center 5, BCLUW 2

North Bulter 11, Rockford 1

Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, MFL Mar-Mac 5

Hudson 13, Aplington-Parkersburg 1

Nashua-Plainfield 11, West Fork 10

Independence 3-11, Solon 2-10

Vinton-Shellsburg 9, Union 7

Oelwein 9, New Hampton 8

