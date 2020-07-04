Softball: Prep scoreboards

Prep
Friday's results
METRO
Columbus 13, Dike-New Hartford 3
Iowa City Liberty 7-9, Waterloo West 0-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-3, Dubuque Wahlert 0-0
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-2, Dubuque Hempstead 1-1
AREA
Clarksville 7-14, Don Bosco 0-3
Grundy Center 5, BCLUW 2
North Bulter 11, Rockford 1
Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, MFL Mar-Mac 5
Hudson 13, Aplington-Parkersburg 1
Nashua-Plainfield 11, West Fork 10
Independence 3-11, Solon 2-10
Vinton-Shellsburg 9, Union 7
Oelwein 9, New Hampton 8
