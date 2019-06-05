Prep
AREA
Decorah 10-17, Waverly-Shell Rock 9-4
Tripoli 4, Dunkerton 3
North Butler 15, West Hancock 0
Kee 15-9, Clayton Ridge 3-7
Clarksville 5, Don Bosco 1
Collins-Maxwell 17, North Tama 1
Central Springs 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
Algona Garrigan 15, Rockford 1
MFL Mar-Mac 15-21, Postville 1-0
Hampton-Dumont 8, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
East Marshall 13, AGWSR 3
Grundy Center 11, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1
Jesup 17, Union 0
West Fork 7, Eagle Grove 2
Mount Vernon 11-13, Center Point-Urbana 8-1
Nashua-Plainfield 13, Northwood-Kensett 8
West Delaware 12, South Tama 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.